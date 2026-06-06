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Home  » Cricket » England pacer Robinson leaves NZ reeling on rain-hit Day 3

England pacer Robinson leaves NZ reeling on rain-hit Day 3

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June 06, 2026 23:11 IST

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Persistent rain limited play to fewer than 10 overs on Day 3 at Lord's, but Ollie Robinson struck twice to leave New Zealand struggling at 55/5 in pursuit of a 254-run target against England.

England's Ollie Robinson celebrates after dismissing New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell

IMAGE: England's Ollie Robinson celebrates after dismissing New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell on Day 3 of the 1st Test at Lord's on Saturday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points

  • New Zealand reached 55/5 in their second innings, chasing a target of 254.
  • Ollie Robinson dismissed Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell in a fiery spell.
  • Robinson has continued his impressive comeback after returning to England's Test side following a two-year absence.
 

Persistent rain sweeping over London restricted play on the third day of the first test between England and New Zealand at Lord's on Saturday to just 9.4 overs with the visitors struggling at 55 for five in their second innings in search of a winning target of 254.

The rain fell steadily throughout the afternoon and after several inspections the umpires finally called play off at 5:30 p.m. in the 150th Test to be staged at the home of world cricket.

In what little play was possible, Rachin Ravindra, who had already endured a miserable match after dropping two catches he should have taken and departing for a first-ball duck in the sensational opening over from paceman Ollie Robinson, opened his account with a handsome off-drive for four.

But he added only four more when another unplayable delivery from Robinson shot past his bat and knocked out the off stump.

Ravindra was followed into the pavilion eight balls later by Daryl Mitchell lbw for a duck in Robinson's next over when he played around the ball and was hit on the front pad.

Mitchell requested a decision review but the replay showed the ball would have hit the leg stump.

Robinson, 32, recalled to the test side after a two-year absence due to concerns over his fitness and conditioning, set the match alight when he took three wickets in four balls in his opening over on Thursday to put England in command of the first match in the three-Test series.

The London weather forecast for Sunday is much brighter with sunshine and temperatures rising to 19 degrees Celsius (66.2 degrees Fahrenheit).

 

Source: REUTERS
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