News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England pacer Mark Wood ruled out of Sri Lanka Tests

England pacer Mark Wood ruled out of Sri Lanka Tests

August 25, 2024 15:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Mark Wood injured his right thigh during the first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka due to a thigh injury and will be replaced by left-arm seamer Josh Hull, the England Cricket Board said on Sunday.

Wood injured his right thigh during the first Test at Old Trafford and the 34-year-old did not bowl on the final day as England secured a five-wicket victory.

Leicestershire's Hull, 20, earned his first call-up to England Test squad for the

remaining two games against Sr Lanka at Lord's, starting on Thursday, and The Oval.

Hull, six feet seven inches tall, played for the Lions against Sri Lanka this month.

Chris Woakes is expected to lead the pace attack at Lord's, supported by a combination of Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, and Hull.

 

England Men's Test Squad: Ollie Pope (Surrey) (Captain), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Shoaib Bashir (Somerset), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Jordan Cox (Essex), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Josh Hull (Leicestershire), Dan Lawrence (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Olly Stone (Nottinghamshire) and Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Your legacy lives on: Kohli hails 'fearless' Dhawan
Your legacy lives on: Kohli hails 'fearless' Dhawan
KL Rahul admits to being scarred by 'KWK' controversy
KL Rahul admits to being scarred by 'KWK' controversy
Approve Of Shami's New Look?
Approve Of Shami's New Look?
Spinners guide Bangladesh to historic Test win vs Pak
Spinners guide Bangladesh to historic Test win vs Pak
More BSF troops likely in Punjab to check drone threat
More BSF troops likely in Punjab to check drone threat
US returnee shot at in home, ex-wife's father arrested
US returnee shot at in home, ex-wife's father arrested
HC stays probe into cruelty claim over French fries
HC stays probe into cruelty claim over French fries

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Spinners guide Bangladesh to historic Test win vs Pak

Spinners guide Bangladesh to historic Test win vs Pak

Joe Root eyes Tendulkar's record after historic fifty

Joe Root eyes Tendulkar's record after historic fifty

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances