England pacer Mark Wood ruled out of Sri Lanka Tests

IMAGE: Mark Wood injured his right thigh during the first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka due to a thigh injury and will be replaced by left-arm seamer Josh Hull, the England Cricket Board said on Sunday.



Wood injured his right thigh during the first Test at Old Trafford and the 34-year-old did not bowl on the final day as England secured a five-wicket victory.



Leicestershire's Hull, 20, earned his first call-up to England Test squad for the

remaining two games against Sr Lanka at Lord's, starting on Thursday, and The Oval.Hull, six feet seven inches tall, played for the Lions against Sri Lanka this month.Chris Woakes is expected to lead the pace attack at Lord's, supported by a combination of Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, and Hull.

England Men's Test Squad: Ollie Pope (Surrey) (Captain), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Shoaib Bashir (Somerset), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Jordan Cox (Essex), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Josh Hull (Leicestershire), Dan Lawrence (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Olly Stone (Nottinghamshire) and Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).