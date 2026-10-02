Home  » Cricket » England pacer Brydon Carse faces disciplinary hearing after Derby nightclub incident

England pacer Brydon Carse faces disciplinary hearing after Derby nightclub incident

October 02, 2026 23:16 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Brydon Carse has been charged over an alleged ECB conduct breach following a Derby nightclub incident, with the case referred to an independent panel amid heightened scrutiny of England players.

Brydon Carse

IMAGE: Brydon Carse was recently arrested for alleged drunk and disorderly behaviour, leading to his exclusion from England squads. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Key Points

  • Brydon Carse has been charged by the Cricket Regulator over an alleged breach of ECB professional conduct rules following a Derby nightclub incident.
  • The case has been referred to the independent Cricket Discipline Panel, with Carse able to respond through the established process.
  • Carse has not played for England since the incident but has continued county cricket with Durham.
  • The development comes amid heightened scrutiny of player discipline in English cricket, following several recent conduct-related incidents.

England fast bowler Brydon Carse has been charged with breaching the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) professional conduct regulations following an incident outside a nightclub in Derby, the Cricket Regulator said on Friday.

Carse, 31, is alleged to have breached Regulation 3.2, which states that no participant may behave in a manner that brings the ECB, the game of cricket or any cricketer into disrepute.

Matter Referred to Independent Discipline Panel

"The matter will now be referred to the independent Cricket Discipline Panel for adjudication," the Cricket Regulator said in a statement.

"As the process is ongoing, no further comment will be made."

Carse was dropped from England's Test squad during the series against Pakistan in August after videos circulated on social media appearing to show the seamer in handcuffs while speaking with police officers outside a Derby nightclub.

He was briefly arrested and subsequently de-arrested, with no charges brought against him.

The ECB said at the time that the Cricket Regulator would investigate whether Carse had breached its code of conduct.

      • Why Mohsin Naqvi Won't Attend India-Pakistan Asian Games Final

Dropped by England Since Incident

Carse has not featured for England since the incident, although he has continued to play county cricket for Durham. He was also left out of England's squad for the one-day tri-series in Pakistan later this month.

"We are aware of the Cricket Regulator's decision to charge Brydon Carse," an ECB spokesperson said.

"Brydon now has the opportunity to respond through the established process. As we do not wish to prejudge the outcome, it would not be appropriate for us to comment further."

Fresh Scrutiny on England’s Player Conduct

The latest development comes amid a period of heightened scrutiny around discipline and conduct in English cricket.

 

This summer, former captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson were dropped for the second Test against New Zealand after breaching a team curfew, while Harry Brook was fined 30,000 pounds ($39,675) last winter following an altercation with a bouncer in Wellington.

Media reports also highlighted player drinking during a mid-Ashes break in Noosa.

Former Test captain Stokes later retired from international cricket, while head coach Brendon McCullum was dismissed as Test coach after a turbulent period for the team.

Carse has also previously faced disciplinary issues. In 2024, the South African-born seamer received a three-month suspension for historic betting offences.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

More News Coverage

Brydon CarseEnglandDerbyECBCricket Regulator

More From Rediff

2027 ODI World Cup: Wanderers Set to Host India-Pakistan Showdown

2027 ODI World Cup: Wanderers Set to Host India-Pakistan Showdown
Ranji Trophy: Karnataka Get Rahul, Prasidh Boost

Ranji Trophy: Karnataka Get Rahul, Prasidh Boost
10 Off 36 Balls: Rishabh Pant Flops in Irani Cup

10 Off 36 Balls: Rishabh Pant Flops in Irani Cup

Related Stories

Ind Vs Pak Asiad Final: Why Winning Clutch Moments is Key

Ind Vs Pak Asiad Final: Why Winning Clutch Moments is Key

Quick Links

DurhamPakistanCricket Discipline PanelWales Cricket BoardBen Stokes

Web Stories

9 Fastest-Growing Millionaire Cities

9 Fastest-Growing Millionaire Cities
International Coffee Day: 5 Delicious Drinks

International Coffee Day: 5 Delicious Drinks
12 Books You Must Read About Gandhi

12 Books You Must Read About Gandhi

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026