Rediff.com  » Cricket » England quick Anderson suffers calf injury ahead of Ashes

England quick Anderson suffers calf injury ahead of Ashes

July 07, 2019 18:50 IST

The ECB said they would reassess his injury before England's one-off Test against Ireland at Lord's, which begins on July 24, before making a call on whether he would be fit to play Australia in the first Test at Edgbaston

IMAGE: The ECB said they would reassess his injury before England's one-off Test against Ireland at Lord's, which begins on July 24, before making a call on whether he would be fit to play Australia in the first Test at Edgbaston. Photograph: ECB/Twitter

England fast bowler James Anderson suffered a calf muscle tear last Tuesday while playing for county side Lancashire and he will be reassessed ahead of the first Ashes Test match against Australia on August 1, the country's cricket board (ECB) has said.

Anderson, 36, left the field during a County Championship match against Durham after he felt tightness in his right calf and underwent an MRI scan on Friday which confirmed a muscle tear.

 

"The MRI confirmed that Anderson has suffered a low grade calf muscle tear," the ECB said in a statement.

"As a result of the injury, he will commence a rehabilitation programme with the England and Lancashire medical teams.

"Anderson will miss Lancashire's next two Championship matches against Northants and Sussex."

The ECB said they would reassess his injury before England's one-off Test against Ireland at Lord's, which begins on July 24, before making a call on whether he would be fit to play Australia in the first Test at Edgbaston.

Australia are the holders of the Ashes after winning the series 4-0 at home in 2017-18.

Source:
© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
