England omit Brydon Carse from Edgbaston Test as Sonny Baker retains squad spot

England have left Brydon Carse out of the final Pakistan Test as he remains under police investigation, while Sonny Baker retains his place after England secured a 2-0 lead.

IMAGE: Brydon Carse dropped from England's third Test squad against Pakistan due to an ongoing investigation. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Key Points England have omitted fast bowler Brydon Carse from the third Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston as he remains under police investigation.

Left-arm seamer Sonny Baker, who replaced Carse for the second Test, stays in the squad after England took an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

England will chase a 3-0 sweep in the final Test after crushing Pakistan at Headingley and Lord’s.

England have left fast bowler Brydon Carse out of their squad for the third and final Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston, the England & Wales Cricket Board said on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Carse missed the second Test after being arrested following an incident outside a Derby nightclub.

He remains under investigation by Derbyshire Police, British media reported.

• 'World Is Laughing At Pakistan'

Sonny Baker Keeps His Place

Carse's replacement, 23-year-old left-armer Sonny Baker, retained his place in the squad after England secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series by thrashing Pakistan by an innings and 103 runs at Headingley and by 194 runs at Lord's.

England are bidding for a series sweep in the last Test starting next Wednesday.

England squad:

Joe Root (Captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue.