England name Liam Patterson-White in Test squad for South Africa tour

Liam Patterson-White earned his maiden England Test call-up after a standout County Championship season, joining Joe Root’s 15-member squad for the three-Test South Africa tour beginning December 17.

IMAGE: A slow left-arm orthodox spinner, Liam Patterson-White is also a handy lower-order batter. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Nottinghamshire CCC/X

Key Points England have announced a 15-member squad for their three-Test South Africa tour, part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle.

Spinner Liam Patterson-White has earned his maiden Test call-up after a strong County Championship season, while Jacob Bethell returns from a knee injury.

Shoaib Bashir and Ollie Pope have been omitted, with Dan Lawrence returning and Joe Root named captain.

The series begins in Johannesburg on December 17, with the remaining Tests scheduled in Centurion and Cape Town.

England have named a 15-member squad for their three-Test tour of South Africa, which will form part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

Left-arm spinner Liam Patterson-White has earned his maiden Test call-up after an impressive 2026 County Championship season, in which he emerged as the competition’s leading spinner.

Bethell Returns, Bashir, Pope Miss Out

Jacob Bethell has returned to the Test squad after recovering from a knee injury, while Shoaib Bashir has been dropped.

Ollie Pope, who featured in England’s squad for the Pakistan series, has also missed out. Dan Lawrence returns as an additional batting option who can contribute with the ball.

The pace attack comprises Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Ollie Robinson, Sam Cook and Sonny Baker, with Joe Root leading the side.

England national selector Marcus North said the team had picked a balanced squad for the challenge of facing the reigning Test world champions.

“We have selected a strong and balanced squad that is ready for the challenge of facing a South African team that are ICC Test World Champions and who returned to the top of the ICC Test rankings following their recent 2-1 series win over Australia,” North said.

Three-Test Series Begins on December 17

South Africa recently climbed to the top of the ICC Test rankings after beating Australia 2-1 in their series.

England are sixth in the WTC 2025-27 standings with a points percentage of 38.64, while South Africa are second with 71.43.

The tour will begin after England complete their limited-overs series in Australia.

The first Test will be played in Johannesburg from December 17 to 21, followed by the second in Centurion from December 26 to 30.

The third and final Test is scheduled in Cape Town from January 3 to 7.