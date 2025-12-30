HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » England make surprise inclusions in T20 World Cup squad

England make surprise inclusions in T20 World Cup squad

2 Minutes Read
Share:

December 30, 2025 14:43 IST

Despite injury setback, Jofra Archer has been named in England's provisional squad for the T20 World Cup

IMAGE: Despite injury setback, Jofra Archer has been named in England's provisional squad for the T20 World Cup. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

England named fast bowler Jofra Archer in their provisional squad for the Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday despite a side strain that prematurely ended his Ashes campaign in Australia earlier this month.

The 15-member squad for the World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 also includes Nottinghamshire seamer Josh Tongue, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

 

Beginning on January 22, England will play three one-day internationals and an equal number of T20s in Sri Lanka before heading into the World Cup.

"Sussex fast bowler Jofra Archer is included in the provisional T20 World Cup squad but will miss the tour of Sri Lanka as he continues his rehabilitation with the England medical team following the left-side strain sustained during the third Ashes test in Adelaide earlier this month," the ECB said.

Batters Jamie Smith and Jordan Cox have been axed while seamer Saqib Mahmood could not retain his place either.

England picked Ben Duckett in both the T20 and ODI squads despite the opener's ongoing run drought in the Ashes series.

The Harry Brook-led team will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Nepal in Mumbai on February 8.

England are 1-3 behind in the ongoing Ashes series against Australia and their performance in the T20 World Cup could determine the future of their leadership, including coach Brendon McCullum and team director Rob Key.

England T20 squad for Sri Lanka tour and World Cup: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer (World Cup only), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse (Sri Lanka tour only), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

England ODI squad for Sri Lanka tour: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Luke Wood

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Hardik Pandya should return to Test cricket
Why Hardik Pandya should return to Test cricket
'Sach Toh Unhe Hi Bolna Padhega'
'Sach Toh Unhe Hi Bolna Padhega'
Ashwin hails Varun, Abhishek as India's game-changers
Ashwin hails Varun, Abhishek as India's game-changers
India's talent riches pose tough calls ahead of T20 WC
India's talent riches pose tough calls ahead of T20 WC
Sir Don Bradman's Baggy Green to go under hammer
Sir Don Bradman's Baggy Green to go under hammer

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Recipes For A Middle Eastern Feast

webstory image 2

12 Pioneering Ladies Who Led The Way

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken Dum Biryani

VIDEOS

Heavenly gate opens at Sri Prasanna Venkatachalapathy temple in Tallakulam1:24

Heavenly gate opens at Sri Prasanna Venkatachalapathy...

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Woman Prime Minister, Passes Away2:19

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Woman Prime Minister,...

Rekha gives a flying kiss to Amitabh Bachchan's grandson's poster2:10

Rekha gives a flying kiss to Amitabh Bachchan's...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO