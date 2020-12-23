News
England likely to tour Sri Lanka despite COVID-19 concerns

England likely to tour Sri Lanka despite COVID-19 concerns

December 23, 2020 15:38 IST
IMAGE: England are scheduled to leave for Sri Lanka on January 2 and quarantine for three days in Hambantota before heading to Galle for the two-Test series to be played behind closed doors. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

England's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka next month is likely to go ahead despite concerns about a highly infectious new coronavirus variant identified in Britain, according to a media report.

 

Sri Lanka is among the countries which have banned commercial flights from Britain but Joe Root and his team mates are set to arrive by chartered flight to play the matches in Galle from January 14, the ESPNCricinfo website said.

"Yes, anxiety is high at this stage from everybody. But when you look at the scientific evidence, I don't think we should stop it," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) physician Daminda Attanayake was quoted as saying by the website.

"We might have to take extra precautions, but we don't need to stop the tour," he added.

Both the boards were scheduled to discuss the development in a meeting on Tuesday.

England are scheduled to leave for Sri Lanka on January 2 and quarantine for three days in Hambantota before heading to Galle for the matches to be played behind closed doors.

Part of the World Test Championship, the series was originally scheduled in March but had to be postponed following the COVID-19 pandemic.

© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

