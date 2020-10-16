News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England invited to play limited-overs series in Pakistan

England invited to play limited-overs series in Pakistan

October 16, 2020 11:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Image used for representational purposes

IMAGE: If the series goes ahead, it would be the first time England have toured Pakistan since 2005. (Image used for representational purposes). Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

England have been invited to play a limited-overs series in Pakistan early next year, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said. If the series goes ahead, it would be the first time England have toured Pakistan since 2005.

Top teams have declined to play in Pakistan since a 2009 militant attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in the city of Lahore, though international cricket returned to the country in 2015 when Zimbabwe played limited-overs matches.

 

"After discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board, we can confirm the ECB has received an invitation in respect of a short white-ball tour to Pakistan for England men during the early part of 2021," the ECB said in a statement.

"We welcome the fact that international cricket is returning to Pakistan and are committed to doing what we can to help this develop further."

It added that factors like proposed protocols in relation to COVID-19 bio-secure bubbles, levels of security around the team, and the feasibility of undertaking a tour against the backdrop of an already busy schedule would be considered.

Pakistan were one of four teams to tour England during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the ECB saying it had avoided "financial oblivion" by delivering on its broadcast commitments during the home summer.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Star Performer: Gayle's smashing comeback
Star Performer: Gayle's smashing comeback
Decision to push AB down the order didn't work: Kohli
Decision to push AB down the order didn't work: Kohli
COVID positive Querrey accused of quarantine breach
COVID positive Querrey accused of quarantine breach
India's Covid tally at 73,70,468; over 64L recovered
India's Covid tally at 73,70,468; over 64L recovered
Good to see Bikhchandani, Banga on the rich list
Good to see Bikhchandani, Banga on the rich list
Why Bihar has never seen an election like this
Why Bihar has never seen an election like this
Do you need financial planning help?
Do you need financial planning help?

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

Did COVID-19 positive Ronaldo break health protocol?

Did COVID-19 positive Ronaldo break health protocol?

Turning Point: Chris Morris' final assault

Turning Point: Chris Morris' final assault

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use