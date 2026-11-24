England's Aneurin Donald and Phil Salt delivered a spectacular batting display, forging a 151-run partnership to secure a dominant eight-wicket victory over Australia on Tuesday, levelling the T20 international series at 1-1.

IMAGE: Aneurin Donald and Phil Salt powered England to an eight-wicket win over Australia to level the T20I series 1-1. Photograph: England Cricket/X

Key Points England secured a dominant eight-wicket victory over Australia on Tuesday, levelling the T20 international series at 1-1.

Openers Aneurin Donald smashed 85 off 32 balls and Phil Salt scored 58 off 30 deliveries, building a 151-run partnership.

England successfully chased Australia's target of 185, reaching 188-2 in 13.1 overs with 41 balls to spare.

Australia, batting first, posted 184-8, with Nikhil Chaudhary top-scoring with 45 runs.

England's bowlers, including Henry Crocombe and Sam Curran, took two wickets each to restrict Australia's scoring.

England openers Aneurin Donald and Phil Salt shared a blistering 151-run partnership as the visitors raced to a dominant eight-wicket victory over Australia on Tuesday to level the Twenty20 international series at 1-1.

England's Blistering Run Chase

Chasing 185, England took control from the outset as Donald and Salt dismantled the target at a rapid rate.

Donald smashed 85 off 32 balls, including nine sixes and four fours, before falling to Riley Meredith with England on 151-1. Salt made 58 from 30 deliveries, striking four sixes and five fours before Ben Dwarshuis produced a remarkable one-handed caught-and-bowled dismissal to remove him.

Captain Harry Brook (10 not out) and Tom Banton (26 not out) completed the chase with ease, Banton sealing victory with a six as England reached 188-2 in 13.1 overs, with 41 balls to spare.

"That was unbelievable (Donald-Salt partnership)," Brook said. "It was explosive to say the least.

"Those two put on an absolute clinic. They should be very proud of their performance."

Australia's Innings And Recovery Attempt

Earlier, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh elected to bat after his side's three-wicket victory in Saturday's series opener, but England struck back quickly after the opener launched successive sixes at the start of the innings.

Marsh chipped a catch back to bowler Henry Crocombe (2-40), Sam Curran (2-29) removed Jake Fraser-McGurk for 27 and England debutant James Coles ran out Sam Harper with a diving underarm throw.

Spinner Adil Rashid (1-26) helped tighten England's grip as Australia slumped to 84-5 after 11 overs.

Nikhil Chaudhary led the recovery with 45 from 35 balls and shared a 49-run stand with Joel Davies (39) before Dwarshuis provided late impetus by hitting Curran for three consecutive sixes as Australia finished on 184-8.

"182, I thought we were in the game," Marsh said. "Surface got good at the end, but hats off, sometimes good balls were going 40 rows back.

"I think we were four down at the end of the powerplay, we probably didn't give ourselves a chance. But we came off the ground thinking we were 10-15 over par, shows how much I know."