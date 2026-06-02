England drop Crawley, recall Robinson for NZ Test

England has announced their squad for the first Test against New Zealand, featuring uncapped players and the return of Ollie Robinson as they look to bounce back from their Ashes defeat.

IMAGE: Ollie Robinson during practice. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Key Points England announces 12-player squad for the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's.

Shoaib Bashir selected as first-choice spinner, despite not playing in the Ashes series.

Ollie Robinson returns to the Test squad after being out since February 2024.

Uncapped players Emilio Gay and Sonny Baker included in the England squad.

Zak Crawley dropped after poor Ashes performance; Jofra Archer left out after IPL.

England announced their 12-player squad for the first Test against New Zealand, which begins at Lord's on Thursday.

Ben Stokes (captain), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Josh Tongue.

Key Selections and Omissions in England's Test Squad

Shoaib Bashir has been picked as first-choice spinner despite not featuring in the entire Ashes series.

Ollie Robinson makes his return to the Test squad for the first time since February 2024 while spinner Rehan Ahmed has been dropped.

Two uncapped players, top-order batsman Emilio Gay and fast bowler Sonny Baker, were included.

Changes After Ashes Defeat

Zak Crawley has been dropped following his poor performance during the Ashes while fast bowler Jofra Archer has been left out after featuring in the recent Indian Premier League.

England are playing their first Test series since losing the Ashes 4-1 to Australia.

England are playing a three-Test series against New Zealand with matches at The Oval and Trent Bridge to follow later this month.