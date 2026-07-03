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England crush South Africa; meet Australia in women's T20 World Cup final

July 03, 2026 05:30 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Nat Sciver-Brunt scored an impressive 75 in a dominant performance against South Africa as England secured their place in the Women's T20 World Cup final against Australia.

England's Nat Sciver Brunt hits a four during her 47-ball 75, which included 11 fours and a six, in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup semi-final against South Africa at The Oval, London, on Thursday.

IMAGE: England's Nat Sciver Brunt hits a four during her 47-ball 75, which included 11 fours and a six, in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup semi-final against South Africa at The Oval, London, on Thursday. Photograph: Cat Goryn/Reuters

Key Points

  • England defeated South Africa by 40 runs in the T20 World Cup semi-final.
  • Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt scored a match-winning 75 runs despite a calf strain.
  • Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight formed a vital 133-run partnership.
  • England will now face six-time champions Australia in the final at Lord's.
  • This marks England's first T20 World Cup final appearance in eight years.

Hosts England beat South Africa by 40 runs at the Oval on Thursday to set up a women's T20 World Cup final with Australia.

Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt top-scored with 75 from 47 after recovering from a calf strain that had threatened her participation in the tournament.

 

Sciver-Brunt's Heroics Lead England To Final

South Africa's Marizanne Kapp walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed as England players celebrate.

IMAGE: South Africa's Marizanne Kapp walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed as England players celebrate. Photograph: Cat Goryn/Reuters

Heather Knight, with 58 from 47, and Sciver-Brunt shared a partnership of 133 from 90 balls.

England were 169-5, fighting back from 23-3 after losing the toss and batting first, with South Africa restricted to 129-8 in reply.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt was caught for 17 by Sophie Ecclestone off Linsey Smith after a 43-run opening stand, with Tazmin Brits hitting 51 off 45.

England, in the final for the first time in eight years, face their six-time T20 world champion rivals at Lord's on Sunday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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