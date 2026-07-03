England crush South Africa; meet Australia in women's T20 World Cup final

Nat Sciver-Brunt scored an impressive 75 in a dominant performance against South Africa as England secured their place in the Women's T20 World Cup final against Australia.
Key Points
- England defeated South Africa by 40 runs in the T20 World Cup semi-final.
- Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt scored a match-winning 75 runs despite a calf strain.
- Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight formed a vital 133-run partnership.
- England will now face six-time champions Australia in the final at Lord's.
- This marks England's first T20 World Cup final appearance in eight years.
Hosts England beat South Africa by 40 runs at the Oval on Thursday to set up a women's T20 World Cup final with Australia.
Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt top-scored with 75 from 47 after recovering from a calf strain that had threatened her participation in the tournament.
Sciver-Brunt's Heroics Lead England To Final
Heather Knight, with 58 from 47, and Sciver-Brunt shared a partnership of 133 from 90 balls.
England were 169-5, fighting back from 23-3 after losing the toss and batting first, with South Africa restricted to 129-8 in reply.
South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt was caught for 17 by Sophie Ecclestone off Linsey Smith after a 43-run opening stand, with Tazmin Brits hitting 51 off 45.
England, in the final for the first time in eight years, face their six-time T20 world champion rivals at Lord's on Sunday.