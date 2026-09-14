England Cricket Board delegation assesses security for Pakistan ODI tri-series

The England and Wales Cricket Board's security delegation is currently in Pakistan, conducting a thorough review of arrangements for the highly anticipated ODI tri-nation series involving England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, ensuring player safety and smooth execution of the international cricket event.

IMAGE: The ODI tri-series involving Pakistan, England, and Sri Lanka will be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from October 18 to 31. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points An ECB security delegation is in Pakistan to review arrangements for England's upcoming ODI tri-nation series.

The tri-series, featuring England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, is scheduled from October 18 to 31.

The delegation will inspect venues, team hotels, and meet government and PCB officials to assess security plans.

Matches will be hosted at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

This visit is a routine security check, crucial for ensuring the safety of international cricket tours to Pakistan.

A security delegation of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has arrived in Pakistan to review arrangements ahead of England's upcoming tour for an ODI tri-nation series.

England and Pakistan will play a tri-series, which also involves Sri Lanka, from October 18.

A Pakistan Cricket Board official said the visit was a routine matter now undertaken by most nations before they tour a country.

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ECB Delegation to Inspect Venues and Security

The ECB delegation including independent security experts will visit all the venues, team hotels and meet with government and PCB officials to get briefings on the security plans for the visitors.

The ECB team will inspect venues and review arrangements in Lahore and Rawalpindi on Monday. The reconnaissance team will report its findings to the ECB.

The ODI tri-series is to be played from October 18 to 31, with matches taking place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The PCB had earlier announced that Sri Lanka will arrive in Pakistan on October 4 for a three-match T20I series, with all three matches scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi from October 9 to 13.

England will then join Pakistan and Sri Lanka for the ODI tri-series. Since 2022, England have toured Pakistan three times for Test series and a six-match T20I series.

ODI Tri-Series Schedule

October 18: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - Rawalpindi

October 20: Pakistan vs England - Rawalpindi

October 22: Sri Lanka vs England - Rawalpindi

October 25: Pakistan vs England - Lahore

October 27: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - Lahore

October 29: Sri Lanka vs England - Lahore

October 31: Final - Lahore.