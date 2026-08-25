Joe Root Expresses Disappointment Over Recurring Nightclub Incidents

England cricket captain Joe Root has voiced strong disappointment over recurring nightclub incidents involving players like Brydon Carse, highlighting the team's urgent need to build a stronger, more professional culture.

IMAGE: England captain Joe Root stressed the importance of building a strong team culture and addressing off-field behaviour that detracts from the game. < Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Key Points England captain Joe Root is "hacked off" and "disappointed" by repeated nightclub incidents involving players.

Fast bowler Brydon Carse was dropped from the second Test against Pakistan after being seen in handcuffs, though no charges were brought.

Root stressed the importance of building a strong team culture and addressing off-field behaviour that detracts from the game.

Carse is the latest in a series of England cricketers involved in such incidents, including Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, and Ben Stokes.

The independent Cricket Regulator will investigate Carse for a potential breach of the ECB's code of conduct.

England captain Joe Root said he was "hacked off" and disappointed after another incident involving a teammate at a nightclub, adding that the national team players are trying to build a culture they can be proud of.

After videos on social media appeared to show England fast bowler Brydon Carse in handcuffs being spoken to by police officers, England's Cricket Board (ECB) dropped the 31-year-old from the second test against Pakistan, which starts on Thursday.

Carse is the latest England cricketer to be involved in a nightclub incident after Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, former captain Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson, leading to accusations of a drinking culture amongst the players.

"If I'm being brutally honest, I'm really hacked off. I'm really disappointed," Root told reporters on Tuesday.

"It's not the isolated incident itself, it's the fact that we continually keep making stupid mistakes away from the game and it's detracting from what we're doing on the field."

Root's Disappointment Over Off-Field Incidents

Root, who returned as England captain after Stokes retired from international cricket, said the players have taken the incidents seriously.

"Clearly we're not portraying ourselves how we want to. I think we've got an opportunity to build a culture that's very strong, something we can be proud of. Of course that's not going to happen overnight," he added.

"We've already had conversations as a team about what is expected from this group of players, what it means to play for England, what it takes to play for England. They are very clear about what is expected of them, and how we need to go about things moving forward."

Building a Strong Team Culture

Root said he had spoken to Carse, who has been replaced by Sonny Baker for the second test.

"When I first found out, my first concern was him as a person ... I don't think I'm speaking out of turn by saying he's very upset, very apologetic and understands his actions. I'm sure when he gets his chance, he'll say that himself," the captain added.

Brydon Carse Incident and Investigation

Carse was briefly arrested and subsequently de-arrested and no charges were brought. The independent Cricket Regulator will investigate whether he breached the ECB's code of conduct, the sport's national governing body said on Monday.

England, who won the first test by an innings and 103 runs, will next face Pakistan at Lord's followed by a third test in Birmingham next month.