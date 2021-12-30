News
England coach forced to isolate, to miss 4th Ashes Test

December 30, 2021 11:10 IST
Chris Silverwood with Jofra Archer at a training session in this file photo

IMAGE: Chris Silverwood with Jofra Archer at a training session in this file photo. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

England head coach Chris Silverwood will miss the fourth Ashes test in Sydney next week after a family member tested positive for COVID-19 and he must isolate for 10 days, the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement on Wednesday.

 

The fourth Test is due to start next Tuesday with Australia having already retained the Ashes, leading the series 3-0 with two matches to play.

"Following the latest round of PCR tests administered to the England men's touring party on Wednesday 29 December, one family member has tested positive," the ECB statement read.

"As a result of the positive test, England men's head coach Chris Silverwood will have to isolate for 10 days, along with his family, in Melbourne and will miss the fourth Ashes test."

England have struggled with a COVID-19 outbreak that was discovered before the start of the second day of third test in Melbourne. Seven positive cases - three support staff and four family members - have been found in the camp this week.

England and Australia players were cleared to play day three in Melbourne after all testing negative for COVID-19, with the hosts seeing out the victory by an innings and 14 runs to retain the urn.

A fourth successive round of PCR tests will be administered on Thursday. Both England and Australia are due to fly to Sydney via a chartered flight on Friday morning.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Why Did BCCI Mess With Kohli?
Rabada says South Africa can still win first Test
How Kohli can 'drive' his way back to form...
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

Ross Taylor set to hang up boots

India backing Kohli to get out of his rut

