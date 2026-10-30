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Brendon McCullum backs Harry Brook's 'astute brain' despite England's tri-series exit

October 30, 2026 11:08 IST 3 Minutes Read
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England coach Brendon McCullum has expressed strong confidence in Harry Brook's leadership and tactical acumen, asserting that the young captain significantly developed despite the team's early exit from the one-day international tri-series in Pakistan.

England captain Harry Brook

IMAGE: England captain Harry Brook. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Key Points

  • England coach Brendon McCullum praised Harry Brook's leadership despite the team's failure to reach the tri-series final in Pakistan.
  • McCullum highlighted Brook's growth as a captain from the challenging assignment, where he had to make quick decisions.
  • Brook was described as one of the best tactical captains McCullum has encountered, possessing an astute brain and the respect of the dressing room.
  • England secured a consolation 55-run victory over Sri Lanka in their final match, defending a target of 387.
  • Preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup will continue with a white-ball tour of Australia in November, with Jacob Bethell and Jofra Archer expected to return.
 

England coach Brendon McCullum backed Harry Brook's leadership despite the team's failure to reach the final of the one-day international tri-series in Pakistan, saying the young captain had grown from a challenging assignment. England lost their opening three matches of the tournament before signing off with a consolation 55-run victory over Sri Lanka in Lahore on Thursday.

Brook's Tactical Acumen Praised

Brook's side looked set for another defeat after Sri Lanka's Pavan Rathnayake struck a century, but England rallied to bowl out their opponents for 331 while defending a target of 387. "He (Brook) will have learned a lot from getting thrust into a situation like this where the game is travelling at breakneck speed, and you're having to make decisions which can win or lose a game," McCullum told Sky Sports.

The 45-year-old praised Brook's tactical awareness and leadership, saying the batter had earned the support of the dressing room. "He's one of the best tactical captains I've ever come across," McCullum said. "He's got such an astute brain. He wears his intelligence lightly externally, but he's a very switched-on man and a very switched-on cricketer. He has the respect of the entire dressing room.

Future Plans and Player Returns

"He leads them. They follow him. He's interactive with his leadership. It's not just him out there on his own. He does call upon many other people as well." England's preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup will continue with a white-ball tour of Australia in November. Batter Jacob Bethell and fast bowler Jofra Archer are expected to return after missing the Pakistan tri-series, while former captain Jos Buttler remains sidelined as he recovers from hamstring surgery.

Source: REUTERS
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