News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England clinch series 2-0 as rain wipes out 3rd ODI

England clinch series 2-0 as rain wipes out 3rd ODI

Source: ANI
July 05, 2021 00:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

England captain Eoin Morgan holds up the trophy after winning the series against Sri Lanka 2-0 after the third One Day International at Bristol County Ground in Bristol was abandoned due to rain on Sunday

IMAGE: England captain Eoin Morgan holds up the trophy after winning the series against Sri Lanka 2-0 after the third One Day International at Bristol County Ground in Bristol was abandoned due to rain on Sunday. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The third and final ODI between England and Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain in Bristol on Sunday.

England had already won the ODI series 2-0 but missed the chance of sweeping the series as the third ODI was called off due to heavy rain.

 

"Rain has the final say. The third ODI has been called off and England take the series 2-0. The sides will share the points from today's game in the ICC Men's @cricketworldcup Super League standings," ICC tweeted.

Asked to bat first in the third ODI, Sri Lanka put on another disappointing show as the visitors were bundled out for 166 in the 42nd over. Tom Curran finished with impressive figures of 4/35 as he ran through Sri Lanka's tail on Sunday.

Except for Dasun Shanaka, no Sri Lankan batsmen looked comfortable against England bowlers. The 29-year-old all-rounder scored an unbeaten 48 runs off 65 balls.

Sri Lanka got off to a bad start as they lost skipper Kusal Perera in the third over. The visitors never really recovered as they lost half their side inside 15 overs for just 63 runs.

Sri Lanka batsmen stitched brief stand but wickets kept falling at regular intervals and the visitors were folded for 166

England dominated Sri Lanka in every match in the tour. The hosts also won the T20I series 3-0 after thrashing Sri Lanka in all the games.

In the ODIs too, Sri Lanka struggled to put on runs and even if they did England chased down quite comfortably in the end.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 166 all out (Dasun Shanaka 48*; Tom Curran 4-35) vs England

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Mithali gets Sthalekar praise
Mithali gets Sthalekar praise
Saba Karim's comments on Gill's injury unfortunate
Saba Karim's comments on Gill's injury unfortunate
There were times I wanted to give up: Mithali
There were times I wanted to give up: Mithali
Verstappen wins Austrian GP, Hamilton finishes fourth
Verstappen wins Austrian GP, Hamilton finishes fourth
How swimmer Sajan is sharpening skills for Tokyo Games
How swimmer Sajan is sharpening skills for Tokyo Games
Anil Deshmukh moves SC for protection
Anil Deshmukh moves SC for protection
Karthik sorry for making sexist remark
Karthik sorry for making sexist remark

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

Karthik sorry for making sexist remark

Karthik sorry for making sexist remark

Saina trolled heavily for congratulating UP CM Yogi

Saina trolled heavily for congratulating UP CM Yogi

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances