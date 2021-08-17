News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England captain Root takes blame for Lord's defeat

England captain Root takes blame for Lord's defeat

August 17, 2021 10:01 IST
'A lot falls on my shoulders as captain. We went from a position where we could win to being behind.'

Joe Root

IMAGE: England captain Joe Root expressed his disappointment at England's inability to restrict India's second innings. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

England captain Joe Root took responsibility for his side's defeat by India in the second Test at Lord's on Monday, saying he got his field placing and bowling approach tactically wrong.

 

India declared on 298/8 after an unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 89 between tailenders Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah left the visitors in command, before England were bowled out for 120 and fell to a 151-run defeat.

Shami and Bumrah's partnership was a "pivotal" moment in the match, said Root, expressing his disappointment at England's inability to restrict India's second innings.

"I don't think we dealt with that well enough tactically. It put us in a difficult position. A lot falls on my shoulders as captain. We went from a position where we could win to being behind," Root said.

"We have to give them some credit. They scored in unusual areas and made it hard to set conventional fields and you were trying to manage taking wickets but not letting the game get away from us.

"I expected us to be able to bat out the last two sessions. There's no hiding from it, we need do to get better.

"Everyone is hurting. It's very raw right now. I feel the same as every single player in that dressing room: it's a missed opportunity."

The third Test of the five-match series, which India lead 1-0, begins on August 25 at Headingley.

Root, who was dismissed by Bumrah for 33 after posting an unbeaten 180 in the first innings, was hopeful his side would rediscover their batting form and said there was no need to press the panic button.

"When you talk about batting, it's a collective. There have been plenty of occasions in my career when others have carried me through games," he said.

"There's a lot of cricket still to be played. A lot can happen within three games. It is not the time to panic."

Source: REUTERS
