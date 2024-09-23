News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England captain Knight fined over social media post

England captain Knight fined over social media post

September 23, 2024 22:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Heather Knight

IMAGE: Heather Knight, who was 21 at the time of the incident, apologised for her naivety and said there was no malice behind the incident. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Heather Knight/X

England women's captain Heather Knight has been reprimanded and issued a suspended 1,000 pounds ($1,334) fine after she admitted to a charge over a 2012 social media post, England's Cricket Regulator said on Monday.

Knight was pictured in blackface in a social media post in 2012 when she attended a fancy dress party at a cricket club in Kent.

 

The photo was deemed offensive and in breach of ECB directive 3.3, about "acts or omission prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring cricket/cricketers into disrepute".

The report by the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC), however, stated that Knight had "no racist or discriminatory intent".

Knight, who was 21 at the time of the incident, apologised for her naivety and said there was no malice behind the incident.

"I'm truly sorry for the mistake I made in 2012," Knight said in a statement issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

"It was wrong, and I have long regretted it. Back then, I simply was not as educated as to the implications and consequences of my actions as I have become since. There was no ill-intent meant.

"While I can't change the past, I am passionate and committed to using my platform to promote inclusivity across the game, ensuring under-represented groups are afforded the same opportunities and fulfilment within the game as I have."

The 33-year-old was appointed England captain in 2016 and will lead the team in the upcoming women's T20 World Cup, starting on October 3 in the United Arab Emirates.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Gukesh is not Rapport's favourite for World C'ship
Why Gukesh is not Rapport's favourite for World C'ship
Is Lyon better than Ashwin in Test cricket?
Is Lyon better than Ashwin in Test cricket?
Jadeja: An artist with the nature of a stealth fighter
Jadeja: An artist with the nature of a stealth fighter
Will Sarfaraz be released for Irani Cup?
Will Sarfaraz be released for Irani Cup?
Vivad Se Vishwas 2.0 to ease litigation woes
Vivad Se Vishwas 2.0 to ease litigation woes
BJP vs Cong over Selja's absence from H'yana campaign
BJP vs Cong over Selja's absence from H'yana campaign
SC calls child porn an inchoate crime. What it means
SC calls child porn an inchoate crime. What it means

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Maha govt allots Gavaskar plot to Rahane

Maha govt allots Gavaskar plot to Rahane

Shakib devises new technique to aid batting

Shakib devises new technique to aid batting

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances