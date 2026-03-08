'England are leaving before us...' De Kock questions ICC's favouritsm

'Strange how different teams have more pull than others.'

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock believes the ICC gave preference to England while arranging charted flights for teams stuck in India due to the conflict in West Asia. Photograph: BCCI

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock lashed out at the International Cricket Council (ICC) for allegedly prioratising England's return journey from India after the T20 World Cup while keeping back South Africa and the West Indies.

De Kock took to social media, saying it's "funny" that England are heading home while the West Indies and South Africa, who ended their campaign before the Three Lions, are still stuck in Kolkata.

"Funny @icc, we have heard nothing! Meanwhile, England are leaving before us somehow? @westindies and @proteasmencsa are just in the dark! Strange how different teams have more pull than others," wrote Quinton de Kock on Instagram Stories.

The members of the England, South Africa, and West Indies squads are set to leave India this weekend on ICC-arranged charter flights due to the ongoing military conflict in West Asia disrupting air travel.

England players are scheduled to depart from Mumbai late on Saturday, while South Africa and West Indies will fly together from Kolkata, likely stopping in Johannesburg before heading to Antigua.

South Africa, West Indies grope in the dark

South Africa and the West Indies are still awaiting confirmation on when exactly they will depart, but the understanding is that it will be on Sunday.

South Africa lost to New Zealand in the semifinals on March 4, while the West Indies were eliminated after a five-wicket defeat to India in the Super Eights on March 1.

England's campaign came to an end after suffering a seven-run defeat to India on Thursday, but they are returning home on Saturday, just two days later.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also raised questions on England's early departure from India, saying all teams in this situation should be treated the same.

"So England got knocked out on Thursday get a charter home today. West Indies go out last Sunday and are still in Kolkata. SA is in the same position. That's where the power is all wrong. All teams in this situation should be treated the same. Just because you are more powerful at the ICC table shouldn't count. #JustSaying," Vaughan wrote on 'X'.

Earlier, West Indies coach Daren Sammy expressed his frustration at being stuck in Kolkata. The two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain, in a simple four-word post on 'X', said, "I just wanna go home."