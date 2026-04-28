Nat Sciver-Brunt to captain England at T20 World Cup

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been named captain of England's squad for the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, as the team prepares for a home tournament and preceding series against India and New Zealand.

IMAGE:England are drawn in Group B alongside defending champions New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Ireland and Scotland : England Cricket/X

Key Points Nat Sciver-Brunt will captain England's 15-member squad for the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

The England squad will also compete in series against India and New Zealand prior to the World Cup.

Uncapped Surrey spinner Tilly Corteen-Coleman receives her maiden T20 World Cup call-up.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge is set to participate in her eighth T20 World Cup edition.

Head coach Charlotte Edwards aims to leverage the home World Cup to boost women's cricket.

All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt will lead the 15-member England squad in the upcoming 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, the ECB announced on Tuesday. The same England squad will also feature in the preceding series against India and New Zealand in May-June. This will be Sciver-Brunt's seventh appearance at the global T20 event.

New faces and experienced players in England squad

The India women's team is touring England for three T20Is and a one-off Test at Lord's. The T20Is are scheduled for late May/early June, while the Test match runs from July 10-13, marking 50 years since the first England women's match at the hallowed venue.

The new name in the England squad was uncapped 18-year-old Surrey spinner Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Warwickshire's Issy Wong and Durham's Lauren Filer who have all received maiden T20 World Cup call-ups.

Surrey's Danni Wyatt-Hodge will play in her eighth T20 World Cup edition.

Somerset's Charlie Dean is the vice-captain and joins a list of impressive all-round cricketers in the squad, with Hampshire fast bowler Lauren Bell set to lead the attack.

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Coach Edwards bank on home advantage

Head coach Charlotte Edwards, who captained the side in their victorious 2009 T20 World Cup campaign -- also in England -- will have more than 960 caps worth of T20 international experience to pick from during the tournament that begins on June 12 at Edgbaston.

And as women's cricket seeks to use the platform of a home World Cup to break into mainstream conversation, stars from across the sporting and entertainment landscape have played their part in revealing the 15 names with a unique announcement film.

Edwards said: "The waiting and wondering is over, we have named our ICC Women's T20 World Cup squad and there is no doubt that it has been incredibly tough to get to these 15 names.

"This is the hardest set of selection meetings I have been a part of because the pool of players to choose from is so strong and so many talented players have put their hand up to be a part of the squad, which is exactly what we want.

"That is the nature of world-class sport, and it is a privilege we don't take lightly to be able to make these difficult decisions.

ODI series squad additions

In addition to the T20 World Cup squad, the selectors have also named their squads for the One-Day series against New Zealand and the two T20I series against New Zealand and India that follow.

At the start of a new ODI World Cup cycle, five players are added to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup squad for the three-match ODI series, with first international call-ups for Kira Chathli and Jodi Grewcock.

Sophia Dunkley, Charlie Dean and Danni Wyatt-Hodge will miss the ODI series to manage their workloads, and in the case of Wyatt-Hodge the imminent arrival of her first baby.

Sarah Glenn was not considered for selection due to her continued recovery from a broken finger injury.

England Women's squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (Captain), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.