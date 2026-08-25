England add Sonny Baker to squad for second Test as Brydon Carse faces investigation

England have announced a change to their squad for the second ICC World Test Championship match against Pakistan, with pacer Sonny Baker stepping in for Brydon Carse, who is currently under investigation by the ECB following a nightclub incident.

IMAGE: Sonny Baker made his England debut against New Zealand in June. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Sonny Baker has been called up to the England squad for the second Test against Pakistan, replacing Brydon Carse.

Brydon Carse has been omitted from the squad pending an investigation by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) into an incident on Saturday night in Derby.

Carse was reportedly involved in a nightclub incident and briefly arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.

England won the first Test at Headingley by an innings and 103 runs and aim to seal the series at Lord's.

England are currently seventh in the World Test Championship standings, with Pakistan in ninth.

England have called up inexperienced pacer Sonny Baker to their squad for the second ICC World Test Championship clash against Pakistan, with Brydon Carse omitted from the 16-man group, the International Cricket Council reported on their website.

Carse has been left out while the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) investigates an incident from the weekend. Baker, meanwhile, could earn his second Test cap after making his debut against New Zealand at The Oval in June.

Investigation into Carse's Conduct

England confirmed the player switch via a statement. 'Following a referral from the ECB, the Cricket Regulator have confirmed that they will investigate events on Saturday night in Derby,' the statement read. 'Brydon Carse will no longer be available for selection for the Second Men's Rothesay Test Match while this investigation is ongoing and the full facts are obtained. Brydon will be replaced in the squad for this match by Sonny Baker.'

Carse would not be available for selection for the second Test against Pakistan as he is under investigation for a nightclub incident in Derby on Saturday night. Carse was released to play for Durham in the County Championship after missing out on selection for the first Leeds Test and celebrated their win over Derbyshire on Saturday.

On Sunday, a video emerged of the pacer being surrounded by cops and being led away from the venue, which was reported to be Molly Malone's Irish Tavern in Derby. According to Cricinfo, he was also briefly arrested on suspicion of being drunk and acting disorderly at the venue.

Series Context and Squad Details

England won the series opener at Headingley by an innings and 103 runs and will look to seal the series at Lord's while continuing their climb up the World Test Championship standings. England currently sit seventh in the table, with Pakistan languishing in ninth.

England squad: Joe Root (c), Jofar Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker, Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue.