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Engagement And Rs 18 Cr Deal! Arshdeep Singh Has A Big Day

By REDIFF CRICKET November 11, 2026 18:09 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Arshdeep Singh celebrates a significant personal milestone with his engagement to Samreen Kaur and a major career move to Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2027 trade.

Arshdeep Singh

IMAGE: It's a double celebration for Arshdeep Singh, who got engaged to Samreen Kaur on the same day he completed his move from Punjab Kings to Mumbai Indians. Photograph: Arshdeep Singh/Instagram

Key Points

  • India pacer Arshdeep Singh announced his engagement to Samreen Kaur on November 11, 2026.
  • The couple shared their happy news and a heartfelt message on social media.
  • Arshdeep Singh has also completed a major IPL trade, joining Mumbai Indians from Punjab Kings.
  • The trade is valued at Rs 18 crore and is effective ahead of IPL 2027.

Arshdeep Singh

It's a double celebration for Arshdeep Singh, who has had a memorable day both on and off the field. The India pacer announced his engagement his partner Samreen Kaur on November 11, 2026.

Samreen surprised Arshdeep with an engagement ring, and the couple shared the happy news on social media with a heartfelt message, ‘And of all the things life could have given us, I'm the happiest it gave us each other. To a lifetime together.’

 

Adding to the celebrations, Arshdeep has also completed a big IPL move, joining Mumbai Indians from Punjab Kings in a trade worth Rs 18 crore ahead of IPL 2027.

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh

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arshdeep singhsamreen kaurengagementmumbai indiansipl 2027

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