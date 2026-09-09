Edgbaston Test: Babar out for 7 as Pakistan collapse again vs England

Pakistan's cricket team faced a dramatic batting collapse at Edgbaston, losing five early wickets to England's bowlers, including Ollie Robinson's milestone 100th Test wicket, in a crucial third Test match.

IMAGE: Babar Azam was dismissed for 7 in Pakistan's third Test against England at Edgbaston. Photograph: ECB/X

Key Points Pakistan's top order suffered a significant batting collapse, reaching 48-5 in the third Test against England.

England's Ollie Robinson achieved his 100th Test wicket during Pakistan's early struggles.

Captain Babar Azam was dismissed for 7 by Josh Tongue, deepening Pakistan's troubles.

Pakistan made several changes, including three Test debutants, in an attempt to avoid a series whitewash.

England, having already secured the series, opted to bowl first with an unchanged XI.

Pakistan's batting collapse continued at Edgbaston as they slipped to 48-5 inside the first 15 overs against England in the third Test on Wednesday.

England's bowlers made the most of the early conditions, with Ollie Robinson reaching his 100th Test wicket as Pakistan's top order crumbled once again.

Pakistan's Top Order Struggles

Saim Ayub, Azan and Abdullah Shafique were dismissed early before captain Babar Azam also fell for 7. Josh Tongue produced a beauty with the final ball of his first over, beating Babar for pace and knocking over his off stump.

With Pakistan reduced to 24-3, Babar had come to the crease with plenty of work to do, but his stay was short-lived. His dismissal left Saud Shakeel and wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghori at the crease, with Pakistan in deep trouble at 48-5.

England won the toss and opted to bowl, while fielding an unchanged XI despite already taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pakistan, meanwhile, made several changes, with Saim returning to the top of the order and three players -- wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Irfan and Razaullah -- making their Test debuts.

Pakistan also opted to go without a specialist spinner as they looked to avoid a series whitewash.