ECB Expands Central Contracts, Introduces Fresh Faces to England Squad

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced an expanded central contract list for the 2026/27 season, featuring 30 players and nine development contracts, signalling a significant investment in both established stars and emerging talent for England Men's international cricket.

IMAGE: England captain Thomas Rew celebrates his century against Australia in the semi-fina of the 2026 ICC Under-19 World Cup. Photograph: ICC

Key Points The ECB has expanded its central contract list to 30 players and introduced nine England Development contracts for the 2026/27 season, an increase from the previous year.

New players earning Central Contracts include Tom Banton, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Emilio Gay, Matt Fisher, and Dan Lawrence, with Ollie Robinson also returning.

Sonny Baker, Jordan Cox, and Henry Crocombe have been awarded two-year Central Contracts, bringing the total to 11 players on multi-year deals.

James Coles, Mason Crane, Ben McKinney, Liam Patterson-White, Thomas Rew, and Matthew Revis have received their first England Development contracts.

Nine players, including Jofra Archer, Joe Root, and Sam Curran, have signed extensions to their existing contracts, securing their deals until September 2028.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed the revised central contract list and coaching structure for England Men’s international cricket. The expanded list features 30 players on central contracts, alongside nine players awarded England Development contracts for the 2026/27 season. This marks an an increase from the 2025/26 list, which included 30 contracted players in total, as per the ECB website.

New Faces and Returning Talent

Tom Banton, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Emilio Gay, Matt Fisher and Dan Lawrence have earned Central Contracts for the first time. Ollie Robinson has also returned to the list, having previously held Central Contracts in 2022 and 2023. Fisher previously held an England Development Contract in 2023 and a Pace Bowling Contract in 2022.

Contract Extensions and Development Focus

Sonny Baker has been upgraded to a two-year contract, while Jordan Cox and Henry Crocombe have also secured two-year Central Contracts for the first time. A total of 11 players are now on two-year contracts. James Coles, Mason Crane, Ben McKinney, Liam Patterson-White, Thomas Rew and Matthew Revis have been awarded their first England Development contracts. Crane’s selection comes in the same week he is set to join an England squad for the first time in more than eight years. Rew, who captained the Young Lions to the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup final earlier this year, is the youngest player on the list at just 18.

Long-Term Commitments

Nine players who were contracted last year have signed extensions, taking their deals through to September 2028. They are Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Joe Root and Josh Tongue. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Adil Rashid and Jamie Smith are entering the second year of their existing two-year contracts, which run until the end of England’s 2027 home summer.

Full Contract List Breakdown

England central contracts

Two-year contracts: Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Joe Root, Josh Tongue (to 30 September 2028).

One-year contracts: Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Shoaib Bashir, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith (to 30 September 2027).

Development contracts: James Coles, Mason Crane, Josh Hull, Eddie Jack, Ben McKinney, Liam Patterson-White, Thomas Rew, Matthew Revis, Mitchell Stanley (to 30 September 2027).

No longer contracted: Zak Crawley, Tom Lawes (development), Ben Stokes (retired), Luke Wood, Mark Wood (retired).