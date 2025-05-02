HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » ECB bars transgenders from women's and girls' cricket

ECB bars transgenders from women's and girls' cricket

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 02, 2025 17:09 IST

x

Trans ban

IMAGE: The ECB said only those whose biological sex is female will be eligible to play in women's and girls' cricket matches. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Transgender women in England will not be allowed to play in women's and girls' cricket matches with immediate effect, but can continue playing in open and mixed cricket, England's cricket board (ECB) said on Friday.

The decision was prompted by a UK Supreme Court ruling last month that said only biological and not trans women meet the definition of a woman under equality laws.

The ECB said only those whose biological sex is female will be eligible to play in women's and girls' cricket matches.

 

"Our regulations for recreational cricket have always aimed at ensuring that cricket remains as inclusive a sport as possible," the ECB said in a statement.

"These included measures to manage disparities, irrespective of someone's gender, and safeguard the enjoyment of all players.

"However, given the new advice received about the impact of the Supreme Court ruling, we believe the changes announced today are necessary."

The ECB had already barred transgender women from the top two tiers of women's cricket in England last year as well as the women's Hundred under its new transgender participation policy.

The ECB said it would work with Recreational Cricket Boards to support transgender women and girls affected by the change in their regulations.

"We await updated guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and will study this carefully," the ECB added.

The ECB's decision comes a day after England's Football Association also announced transgender women will no longer be allowed to compete in women's soccer.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Virat doesn't want Chikara as his roommate
Why Virat doesn't want Chikara as his roommate
Khaleel or Arshdeep? Who should fly to England?
Khaleel or Arshdeep? Who should fly to England?
'Fit' Rahane still not giving up on India comeback
'Fit' Rahane still not giving up on India comeback
Sudharsan gets Shastri's vote for England Test tour
Sudharsan gets Shastri's vote for England Test tour
'We don't buy superstars, we make them'
'We don't buy superstars, we make them'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Songs That Made Manna Dey A Legend

webstory image 2

The 10 Best Jobs in India 2025 Are...

webstory image 3

Want To Sleep Better? Try These 7 Yoga Tips

VIDEOS

IAF fighter jets roar over Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur0:48

IAF fighter jets roar over Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur

WATCH: IAF's day-night take-off and landing drills on e-way 2:54

WATCH: IAF's day-night take-off and landing drills on e-way

'Mein neeche aa rahi hoon', Wamiqa Gabbi says to paps1:19

'Mein neeche aa rahi hoon', Wamiqa Gabbi says to paps

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD