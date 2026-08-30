East Zone, South Zone bowlers excel on Day 1 of Duleep Trophy semifinals

Kaverappa’s four-wicket haul gave South Zone control before they stumbled, while Mukesh and Sarkar struck three each to bowl Central Zone out, giving East Zone a strong start.

IMAGE: Mukesh Kumar spearheaded East Zone's bowling attack, claiming three crucial wickets, on the opening day of their Duleep Trophy semifinals against Central Zone on Bengaluru on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Key Points East Zone's Mukesh Kumar and Abhijit Sarkar took three wickets apiece to dismiss Central Zone for 266 in the Duleep Trophy semifinal.

Rinku Singh anchored Central Zone’s resistance with 60, combining with Harsh Dubey for a 55-run sixth-wicket stand after an early collapse.

Vidwath Kaverappa’s 4/66 powered South Zone’s bowling attack, helping dismiss North Zone for 195 in the other semifinal.

South Zone failed to fully capitalise on their bowling advantage, ending the day at 40/2 and 155 runs behind.

India fast bowler Mukesh Kumar and fellow right-arm medium pacer Abhijit Sarkar scalped three wickets apiece to bowl out Central Zone for 266 against East Zone on the opening day of the Duleep Trophy semifinal in Bengaluru on Sunday.

East Zone captain Ishan Kishan's decision to bowl first after winning the toss was bang on as Mukesh (3/56) and Sarkar (3/38) shared six wickets between them, while Mohammed Shami (2/42) and off-spinner Md Kounain Quraishi (2/49) picked up two wickets each to bundle out Central Zone in 80.1 overs.

Rinku Leads Central Zone's Resistance

Rinku Singh (60 off 88), and opener-cum-wicketkeeper Aryan Juyal (46) were the top-scorers for Central Zone.

Central Zone never got the going after being sent into bat as they lost wickets at regular intervals to lose half of their side at 125 by 45th over.

Rinku and Harsh Dubey (27) then tried to stabilise the innings, stitching together 55 runs for the sixth wicket to keep the momentum for Central Zone.

Quraishi Triggers Late Collapse

But once Dubey was caught in plumb in front of the wicket by Quraishi in the 60th over, Central Zone's innings fell apart.

Saransh Jain (13) and Aryan Pandey (22) got starts but failed to capitalise.

Tail-ender Yash Thakur (30 off 26) used his big-hitting skills to get Central Zone forward but the innings eventually folded inside the 300-run mark.

Brief Scores:

Central Zone 266 all out in 80.1 overs (Rinku Singh 60, Aryan Juyal 46; Abhijit Sarkar 3/38, Mukesh Kumar 3/56) vs East Zone.

In the other semifinal, Karnataka pacer Vidwath Kaverappa's four-for helped South Zone dismiss North Zone for 195 to take an upper hand.

Kaverappa led a team bowling effort from the South Zone with 4/66 while his Kerala counterpart MD Nidheesh claimed 2/36, and spinner Tanay Thyagarajan returned 2/31.

Kavuri Saiteja (1/24) and Shreyas Gopal (1/24) were also among the wickets.

But in reply, South Zone stuttered to reach 40 for 2 at the end of the day's play.

Anshul Kamboj (1/9) cleaned up the experienced Ricky Bhui (5) while Gurnoor Brar (1/12) pinned Shaik Rasheed (0) in front of the wickets to give some respite to North Zone, who were ahead by 155 runs in the first innings when the stumps were drawn.

Narayan Jagadeesan, batting on 34 off 58 balls with six fours, was joined by South Zone skipper Tilak Varma (0) shortly before the end of play.

In all, seamers had a field day at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2 as they claimed eight of the overall 12 wickets to fall on the first day.

Iqbal Stands Firm

To his credit, Jammu and Kashmir opener Qamran Iqbal made a patient 76 (182 balls, 10 fours, 1 six) even as wickets tumbled at the other end on a regular basis.

Coming back into the playing eleven, Sanat Sangwan (10) was the first to perish when he gave a return catch to Nidheesh. Saiteja accounted for Ayush Doseja (23) while Thyagarajan had Ayush Badoni (2) stumped, and then cleaned up the North Zone skipper Kanhaiya Wadhawan (35).

But Iqbal fought hard from the other end, keeping his defence tight and using the feet well to get his runs.

His innings ended late in the North Zone innings, when Kaverappa had him caught behind off a short ball. Kaverappa was late in the wickets column but did well to wipe out the North's tail.

Bhui and Jagadeesan were successful in keeping the North Zone pace attackat bay for nearly an hour even as the new ball seamed off the pitch dangerously.

It was Kamboj who got one to nip back in to beat Bhui's defence and crash into the stumps in the 15th over, while Brar got one to straighten off the deck to crash into Rasheed's pads in front of the stumps.

Brief Scores:

North Zone 195 all out (Qamran Iqbal 76, Kanhaiya Wadhawan 35; Vidwath Kaverappa 4/66, MD Nidheesh 2/36, Tanay Thyagarajan 2/31) vs South Zone 40/2 (Narayan Jagadeesan 34 not out; Anshul Kamboj 1/9, Gurnoor Brar 1/12).