News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » East Coast or West Coast? Cricket venue dilemma for LA28

East Coast or West Coast? Cricket venue dilemma for LA28

Source: PTI
October 28, 2024 23:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

LA Olympics

IMAGE: New York, on the East Coast, hosted several preliminary-round matches of the T20 World Cup earlier this year, which it co-hosted with the West Indies. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Cricket competitions of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games could take place on the East Coast of United States in order to cater to the massive audience in India and also tap into the huge domestic market of the sport in the host country, according to the host committee chair Casey Wasserman.

Cricket will be making a re-entry into the Olympic roster after 128 years in the T20 format and though the venues have yet to be confirmed, it is likely the men's and women's competitions would take place on the East Coast because of the more favourable time zone compared to the West Coast for Indian viewers.

 

New York, on the East Coast, hosted several preliminary-round matches of the T20 World Cup earlier this year, which it co-hosted with the West Indies.

The East Coast is nine-and-a-half hours behind India and the country's viewers can catch the action live, but Los Angeles is 12-and-a-half hours behind which could be detrimental from a viewership point.

Wasserman said during a Business of Sports Summit in Austin, Texas, that the LA28 organisers would like to maximise cricket viewership in India, according to website 'sportico.com'.

Wasserman, who headed the successful LA28 bid and became president of the Organizing Committee, wasn't specific about which venue on the East Coast could host cricket matches.

Cricket is among six sports, along with baseball, softball, flag football, squash and lacrosse, added to the LA28 Olympic roster. It was in the Olympic Games once before, in 1900.

It is likely that pre-existing infrastructure could be used to achieve "more than USD 150 million in savings and new revenue to help maintain a balanced budget (for the Olympics)," Wasserman has said earlier this year, according to 'Sportico'.

The three venues that hosted the T20 World Cup in the US, which India won to break the title drought, were Dallas, Fort Lauderdale and a temporary stadium built on Long Island outside New York City.

It is not unique for host nations to organise Olympic competitions far away from the main centre. During the Paris Olympics, surfing events were held in Tahiti, sailing in Marseille, shooting in Chateauroux and soccer all across the country.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Kohli Shines Against Big Teams'
'Kohli Shines Against Big Teams'
Kirsten quits as Pakistan's coach within 6 months!
Kirsten quits as Pakistan's coach within 6 months!
'Nitish Reddy Is Not Hardik'
'Nitish Reddy Is Not Hardik'
Chaos in Kathmandu: Nepal's unfair play stun India
Chaos in Kathmandu: Nepal's unfair play stun India
Bharti Airtel Q2 net profit zooms to Rs 3,593 cr
Bharti Airtel Q2 net profit zooms to Rs 3,593 cr
Uttarakhand backs soldiers' right on waqf property
Uttarakhand backs soldiers' right on waqf property
Wherever there are challenges, I love it: Rahane
Wherever there are challenges, I love it: Rahane

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this

Is It Time Up For Rohit, Kohli, Ashwin?

Is It Time Up For Rohit, Kohli, Ashwin?

Is Kohli 'Unluckiest Cricketer Ever'?

Is Kohli 'Unluckiest Cricketer Ever'?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances