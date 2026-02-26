DY Patil T20 Cup: 63 Off 19! Sooryavanshi, Tendulkar script stunning chase

Arjun Tendulkar and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's stellar performances propelled DY Patil Blue to a thrilling victory in the DY Patil T20 Cup, highlighting their batting talent in the high-scoring cricket tournament.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slammed 63 off just 19 balls with seven boundaries and five sixes. Photographs: DY Patil Stadium/Instagram

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rapid 63 off 19 balls and Arjun Tendulkar's unbeaten 55 powered DY Patil Blue to a five-wicket victory.

DY Patil Blue successfully chased down a target of 219 against the Indian Navy in a high-scoring DY Patil T20 Cup match.

Arjun Tendulkar showcased his batting prowess with a composed half-century, contributing significantly to his team's win in the T20 tournament.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s breathtaking 19-ball blitz and Arjun Tendulkar’s composed half-century powered DY Patil Blue to a thrilling five-wicket win over Indian Navy in a high-scoring encounter on Day 4 of the 20th DY Patil T20 Cup on Thursday.

Sooryavanshi slammed 63 off just 19 balls with seven boundaries and five sixes.

Arjun Tendulkar on the other hand remained unbeaten on 55 off just 29 balls with seven boundaries and two sixes.

Indian Navy posted 219 for four in their 20 overs and in response DY Patil Blue chased down the target with five wickets and five balls to spare to finish on 225 for five. Sooryavanshi and Tendulkar were the stars with the bat for DY Patil Blue. Sarfaraz Khan also chipped in with 27 in the chase.

In the other games, Route Mobile chased down CAG’s total of 172 for nine with five wickets to spare at the DY Patil Stadium. At the University Ground, Canara Bank overhauled the target of 216 for five with one over and four wickets to spare.

Brief Scores from the DY Patil T20 Cup

At DY Patil Ground, Talegaon

Group C: Indian Navy 219-4 in 20 overs (Kuwar Pathak 87, Nitin Tanwar 57 n.o.) lost to DY Patil Blue 225-5 in 19.1 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 63, Arjun Tendulkar 55 n.o.; Vishal Gaur 3-41)-by five wickets

At DY Patil Stadium

Group B: CAG 172-9 in 20 overs (Prerak Mankad 43, Aman Mojkhade 34; Mohit Awasthi 2-36) Route Mobile 177-5 in 17.2 overs (Virat Singh 85, Vipraj Nigam 38 n.o.; Ajay Singh Kookna 2-38)-by five wickets

At DY Patil University

Group C: Nirlon 216-5 in 20 overs (Ishan Mulchandani 52, Aarya Desai 51, Bhupen Lalwani 40) lost to Canara Bank 221-6 in 19 overs (Atharva Taide 60, MG Naveen 49, KV Siddharth 37 n.o.; Saurabh Singh 3-34)-by four wickets

Upcoming Fixtures

At DY Patil Stadium

11 am: Group D: BPCL v Income Tax; 4 pm: Group A: Tata Sports v CGST

At DY Patil University

11 am: Group C: Nirlon v Indian Navy; 4 pm: Group B: Jain Irrigation v Route Mobile