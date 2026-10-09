Two wickets in three balls! Nortje rocks Australia on comeback

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje made a sensational return to first-class cricket after nearly four years, taking two quick wickets to help South Africa gain the upper hand against Australia on the opening day of the first Test at Kingsmead.

IMAGE: Anrich Nortje removed Alex Careuy and Beau Webster to leave Australia tottering on Day 1 of the 1st Test in Durban on Friday. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Key Points Anrich Nortje made a strong return to first-class cricket after a four-year absence, taking two crucial wickets for South Africa.

Nortje's fiery spell after lunch saw him dismiss Alex Carey and Beau Webster in the space of three balls.

Australia were 149-6 at tea on day one of the first Test, with Matt Renshaw and Pat Cummins at the crease.

South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma had predicted Nortje would provide an 'X-factor' for the team.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first on a hot and humid day at Kingsmead.

South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje returned after almost four years away from first-class cricket to take two wickets in the space of three balls as the hosts held the upper hand over Australia at tea on the opening day of the first Test on Friday.

Australia's Batting Struggles

Australia were 149–6 with Matt Renshaw 32 not out and captain Pat Cummins on nine at the end of the second session, having won the toss and decided to bat on a hot and humid day at Kingsmead.

Nortje's Impactful Comeback

Nortje had not played since March 2023 as persistent injury and a priority placed on the T20 format kept him away from red-ball cricket but he justified South Africa’s decision to recall him with a fiery spell after lunch that left the tourists teetering.

Captain Temba Bavuma predicted Nortje could provide “X-factor” and the 32-year-old did as much in having Alex Carey caught at second slip off a fuller delivery that clocked in at 143 kph. Two balls later, Beau Webster was out caught behind to see Australia fall to 124–6.