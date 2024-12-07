News
Home  » Cricket » Duminy resigns as South Africa's limited-overs batting coach

Duminy resigns as South Africa's limited-overs batting coach

Source: PTI
December 07, 2024 10:12 IST
Faf du Plessis, left, and Jean-Paul Duminy during South Africa nets at Old Trafford, Manchester, during the the 2019 ICC World Cup.

IMAGE: Faf du Plessis, left, and Jean-Paul Duminy at South Africa nets, in Old Trafford, Manchester, during the 2019 ICC World Cup. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

J P Duminy has stepped down as South Africa's batting coach for limited-overs cricket, citing personal reasons, Cricket South Africa announced on Friday.

Duminy, who joined the Proteas side as their batting coach in March last year, left his role with immediate effect following a mutual agreement, said the country's cricket governing body (CSA).

 

"JP Duminy, a stalwart of South African cricket, has been a key member of the limited-overs coaching staff since his appointment in March 2023,” CSA said in a post on X.

"His contributions to the growth and development of the batting department within the national white-ball setup have been invaluable," it added.

In a 15-year career between 2004 and 2019, Duminy played 46 Tests, 199 ODIs and 81 T20Is for South Africa.

"A process to identify a suitable replacement is currently underway, and the appointment of a new white-ball batting coach will be announced in due course," CSA further stated.

Duminy's exit from the coaching staff leaves South Africa without a batting coach as immediately after the conclusion of their ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka in Gqeberha, they will host Pakistan for T20Is and ODIs.

South Africa will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against Pakistan from December 10-22, following which the two teams will engage in a two-Test series starting on the Boxing Day Johannesburg.

Source: PTI
