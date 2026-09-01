Shami, Mukesh heroics put East Zone on course for victory in Duleep Trophy semis

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami took a superb catch off his own bowling to dismiss Harsh Dubey. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mohammed Shami claimed three wickets (3/56) and Mukesh Kumar took four wickets (4/44) in Central Zone's second innings, leading East Zone's bowling attack.

Central Zone were bowled out for 158 in their second innings, setting East Zone a target of 159 runs to secure a spot in the Duleep Trophy final.

Mukesh Kumar finished with an impressive seven wickets in the match, while Shami contributed five wickets across both innings.

Both teams were dismissed for 266 in their first innings, making the match a second-innings decider.

Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets while team-mate Mukesh Kumar claimed a four-wicket haul as East Zone bowled out Central Zone for 158, on Day 3 of the Duleep Trophy semi-final match in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

East Zone will chase a target of 159 to book their place in the Duleep Trophy final at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Shami, Mukesh Dismantle Central Zone

Shami registered good figures of 3/56 in 16 overs to follow up on two wickets in the first innings, while Mukesh was excellent with the ball as he took 4/44 in 12 overs to finish with seven wickets in the match.

Interestingly, both teams were bowled out for 266 in their first innings reducing the match to a second-innings shootout.

Abhijit Sarkar had given East an early breakthrough when he got the wicket of Aryan Pandey for 10. Shami struck in the very next over, dismissing Yash Rathord (5) as East slipped to 70/5.

Mukesh then trapped the well-set Aman Mokhade for 41 with a beautiful inswinger and Md Kounain Quraishi followed it up with the key wicket of Rinku Singh for 20 in the very next over.

Harsh Dubey, who made 24, fell to a brilliant one-handed catch by Shami off his own bowling. The straight drive from the left-hander was taken by Shami, who stuck out his right hand to take it inches from the ground.

Anukul Roy finished off the East Zone innings when he got the final wicket of Arshad Khan, who stroked a vital 25 from 36 balls.

Central Zone's Struggle

For Central Zone, captain Rajat Patidar failed in both innings with scores of 12 and 5. Rinku, who made 60 in the first innings, was the only Central Zone batter to register a fifty in the match.

On Day 2, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi underlined his red-ball credentials with a 92 full of fire and brimstone, but East Zone failed to take the innings lead over Central Zone.

15-year-old Sooryavanshi was the star of the day and he became the youngest batter to score a fifty in the Duleep Trophy, surpassing Laxman Singh who achieved the feat as a 16-year-old in 1969.

Sooryavanshi also stitched an opening wicket alliance of 161 with Abhimanyu Easwaran, who made a more compact 69 off 106 balls. But East suffered a shocking collapse, losing 10 wickets for 105 runs as the last five wickets went down for 53 runs.

Brief Scores

Central Zone 1st inns: 266 all out in 80.1 ovs (Rinku Singh 60, Aryan Juyal 46, Yash Thakur 30; Abhijit Sarkar 3/38, Mukesh Kumar 3/56, Mohammed Shami 2/42).

East Zone 1st inns: 266 all out in 57 ovs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 92, Abhimanyu Easwaran 69, Sudip Gharami 25; Harsh Dubey 4/66, Aryan Pandey 3/43, Yash Thakur 3/66).

Central Zone 2nd inns: 158 all out in 50.2 ovs (Aman Mokhade 41, Arshad Khan 25, Harsh Dubey 24; Mukesh Kumar 4/44, Mohammed Shami 3/56).