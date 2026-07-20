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Duleep Trophy: Ruturaj to lead star-studded West Zone squad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi July 20, 2026 16:24 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead West Zone in the 2026-27 Duleep Trophy, with Mumbai all-rounder Shams Mulani named vice-captain as the zonal selectors unveiled a 15-member squad packed with experienced domestic stars.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

IMAGE:  West Zone announce Duleep Trophy squad, Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead. Photograph: CSK/X

Key Points

  • Ruturaj Gaikwad named West Zone captain; Shams Mulani appointed vice-captain.
  • Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan and Shardul Thakur headline the squad.
  • West Zone will face North Zone in the Duleep Trophy quarter-final from August 23-26 in Bengaluru.

Mumbai dominates 15-member squad

India and Maharashtra batter Ruturaj Gaikwad was on Monday named the captain, while Mumbai's Shams Mulani as his deputy in the West Zone squad, scheduled to take part in the Duleep Trophy to be played at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru from August 23.

The 15-member squad was announced on Monday by the selection committee chaired by Mumbai chief selector Rajesh Pawar, who was appointed in the role earlier this season.

The tournament will retain its zonal format for the 2026-2027 season. The West Zone will take on North Zone in the quarterfinal 2 of the tournament from August 23-26. The Duleep Trophy will comprise a total of five matches including the final, which will be played from September 6-10 at the COE Ground 1.

The West Zone squad features Prithvi Shaw, who moved to Maharashtra from Mumbai last year, along with India batter Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan. Saurashtra's Harvik Desai, who is the only player from the state in the squad, and Gujarat's Urvil Patel, are the two wicketkeepers. The squad also features Mumbai skipper and India all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who captained the West Zone last season.

Mumbai has a total of six players in thee squad, including Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande.

Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C, Maharashtra), Shams Mulani (VC, Mumbai), Prithvi Shaw (Maharashtra), Harvik Desai (WK, Saurashtra), Urvil Patel (WK, Gujarat), Shivalik Sharma (Baroda), Musheer Khan (Mumbai), Sarfaraz Khan (Mumbai), Jaymeet Patel (Gujarat), Siddharth Desai (Gujarat), Tanush Kotian (Mumbai), Tushar Deshpande (Mumbai), Shardul Thakur (Mumbai), Atit Seth (Baroda), Mukesh Chaudhary (Maharashtra).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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