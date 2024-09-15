News
Duleep Trophy: India C takes top spot with Kamboj's heroics

Duleep Trophy: India C takes top spot with Kamboj's heroics

Source: PTI
September 15, 2024 18:38 IST
Photograph: BCCI / X

Pacer Anshul Kamboj ended up with an eight-wicket haul as India C took the lead in the Duleep Trophy standings on the basis of the first innings lead against India B in Anantapur, Andra Pradesh.

Resuming day four at 309 for seven, India B were dismissed for 332 in 108 overs with Kamboj cleaning up the tail to add to his overnight five wickets. India B skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran remained unbeaten on 157 off 286 balls.

India C, who amassed 525 in the first innings, reached 128 for four in their second innings and that was the moment where players to decided to shake hands. They now have three points for the first innings lead, pushing them to top with nine points in two games while India B got a solitary point for a draw.

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (62) stuck his second fifty of the match while Rajat Patidar was dismissed in the 40s for the second consecutive time in the game.

It was only the third time in Duleep Trophy history that a pacer had taken eight wickets or more in an innings. Kamboj was deservingly named player of the match.

It was the first ever five wicket haul for the Haryana cricketer in his 15th first class game. He has played for Mumbai Indians in the IPL this season.

Another cricketer who made a statement in the game was Ishan Kishan, who smashed 111 off 126 balls in his return to red ball cricket.

Source: PTI
Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

