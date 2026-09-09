Duleep Trophy Final: South Zone Battle For Survival On Day 4

IMAGE: South Zone's hopes will rest on their captain Tilak Varma on Day 4 of the Duleep Trophy final against East Zone. Photograph: TNCA/Instagram

Key Points Mohammad Shami exploited short, sharp spells in humid Chennai conditions to break crucial partnerships on Day 3.

Despite solid contributions from Devdutt Padikkal (62) and Tilak Varma (56 not out), South Zone lost wickets at regular intervals.

Mukesh Kumar contributed significantly by getting early rid of Ricky Bhui and outsmarting the well-set Devdutt Padikkal with a targeted leg-side strategy.

Pacers Mohammad Shami and Mukesh Kumar struck crucial blows to help East Zone close in on the Duleep Trophy title, reducing South Zone to 242 for six on Day 3 of the final in Chennai on Tuesday.



Skipper Tilak Varma (56, 133b) and CV Milind (0) were unbeaten at close on the third day.



South Zone will battle for survival on Day 4. They still trail by 466 runs and overhauling East's humongous 708 looks impossible from this point.



Senior pacer Shami struck with two crucial blows towards the start and before the close of the post-lunch session.



He struck immediately after the lunch break, getting the wicket of Shaik Rasheed, who was given out leg before wicket for 27 before he dismissed Smaran Ravichandran caught behind on the review for 23. Interestingly, stand-in captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took the DRS after Ishan Kishan went off the field temporarily.



He had earlier urged Kishan to go for the review which had helped East Zone successfully overturn the on-field umpire's decision with Mukesh getting Bhui caught behind in the sixth over.



Mukesh bagged he all-important wicket of the in-form Devdutt Padikkal, who flicked it straight to the fielder at deep square leg to walk back after scoring 62.

This was Mukesh's second wicket after he had struck with the wicket of Ricky Bhui (1) early in the morning session.



Tilak, who brought his third successive 50-plus score in this competition in 143 balls, and Shreyas, the last recognised South batting pair, survived 26.4 overs in the last couple of hours of the day, adding 66 runs but that is only a temporary consolation.





