Duleep Trophy Final: Sooryavanshi in focus; East bat first

All eyes are on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, East Zone's vice-captain, as he aims to make a significant impact in the Duleep Trophy final after his stellar semi-final performance.

IMAGE: Sooryavanshi will be key for East Zone in the final. Photograph: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi/Instagram

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, is a key player for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy final.

He scored a crucial 92 in the semi-final, helping East Zone secure their spot.

Sooryavanshi also serves as the vice-captain, with Ishan Kishan leading the team.

His fearless approach and batting prowess will be vital against a strong South Zone attack.

East Zone won the toss and opted to bat first, setting the stage for his performance.

All eyes will be on young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as East Zone look to lift the Duleep Trophy. East Zone have won the toss and opted to bat first in the final in Chennai on Sunday.

Sooryavanshi's Impact On East Zone's Duleep Trophy Hopes

The 15-year-old was one of the standout performers in the semifinal, scoring a crucial 92 in the first innings to help East Zone secure their place in the final. After an impressive outing with the bat, Sooryavanshi will be keen to make another impact on the big stage.

The teenager has already attracted plenty of attention with his fearless approach, and the final gives him another opportunity to show what he can do against a strong South Zone attack.

Sooryavanshi also has an important role beyond his batting. The youngster has been named East Zone's vice-captain, with Ishan Kishan leading the side.

With the trophy on the line and East Zone batting first, it will be interesting to see if Sooryavanshi can come up with another memorable performance.