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Duleep Trophy: East Zone tighten grip on final

By REDIFF CRICKET Updated: September 10, 2026 10:27 IST 2 Minutes Read
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East Zone moved closer to winning the Duleep Trophy as the final entered its fifth and last day in Chennai on Thursday.

Duleep Trophy

Key Points

  • East Zone lead by 610 runs going into the final day.
  • Kumar Kushagra was dismissed for 46, leaving East at 238/6.


Kumar Kushagra threw his wicket away for 46 as East Zone lost their sixth wicket on the fifth day of the Duleep Trophy final in Chennai on Thursday.

Milind got the breakthrough after Kushagra edged a full delivery outside off to wicketkeeper Narayan Jagadeesan. East moved to 238/6, leading South by 610 runs.

Earlier, East Zone resumed their second innings on 213/5 on the fifth and final day of the Duleep Trophy final, with no overnight declaration from the table-toppers.

Kumar Kushagra and Md Kounain Quraishi were at the crease as East looked to stretch their already commanding lead. Milind opened the bowling for South Zone with the new ball, with a slip and gully in place.

East had ended Day 4 with a 584-run overall lead after South were dismissed for 336, following a massive 372-run first-innings deficit.

Ishan Kishan has been central to East’s dominance, scoring 350 runs across the final, including a record 270 in the first innings.

More News Coverage

East ZoneDuleep Trophy FinalChennaiKumar KushagraKounain Quraishi

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