Duleep Trophy Final: Kishan, Kushagra take East Zone past 400 vs South Zone

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan celebrates his century on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Key Points Ishan Kishan smashed an unbeaten century, leading East Zone's charge on the opening day.

Kumar Kushagra, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Shikhar Mohan struck fifties for East Zone.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a quickfire 44 before he fell to Chama Milind.

South Zone's star pacer Mohammed Siraj went wicketless, while conceding 96 runs from 14 overs bowled.

Ishan Kishan and Kumar Kushagra took East Zone past the 400-run mark as they continued to dominate against South Zone on Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy final at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

East Zone are in complete command on 403/4 in 86 overs.

Captain Kishan stroked back to back boundaries off Siraj to take his score to 124 from 163 balls, while Kushara provided the perfect support from the other end with a fluent 68 from 89 balls.

The duo have so far added 163 from 202 balls for the fifth wicket to put East Zone on course for a huge total in the first innings.

Unless South find a way to quickly pluck East's remaining six wickets in the first two sessions, they will be further buried under an avalanche of runs and will find it tough to come out of it.

They took the second new ball on the second day but their strike bowler Siraj continued to struggle. He has failed to pick a wicket, while conceding 109 runs in 17 overs at more than six per over.

East Zone Dominate Day 1

The other contributors were teen phenom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (44, 37b), Abhimanyu Easwaran (72), and Shikhar Mohan (85).

Kishan, who completed 4000 first-class runs, merged aggression and composure to a nicety in his 135-ball knock, and raised 94 runs for the fourth wicket with Mohan.

Sooryavanshi would curse himself for playing a reckless pull off Chama Milind to be caught in the deep as he failed to carry on after a good start.

It, perhaps, was the first time South bowlers tested the young left-hander with a short-pitched ball and it yielded instant results.

The whole sequence will teach the Bihar youngster to show more patience in the middle, particularly when nearly 10,000 spectators thronged the MA Chidambaram Stadium to watch the latest wonder kid in cricket.

Nothing more revealed the plight of South than the sight of lead pacer Mohammad Siraj going through three colourless spells.

The India quick's outing on the day read - 5-0-41-0, 5-1-24-0 and 4-0-31-0 for an overall reading of 14-1-96-0. Siraj was clobbered around by Sooryavanshi (6, 4, 4), Easwaran (4, 4), Kushagra (6, 4) as the Hyderabad man struggled to make an impact.