Duleep Trophy Final: South Zone Lose Early Wicket On Day 3

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan hits a boundary during Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy final on Monday. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Key Points Ishan Kishan smashed a maiden double hundred in Duleep Trophy as East Zone dominated Day 2.

East Zone posted a huge 708 in their first innings against South Zone.

Kumar Kushagra brought up his maiden century in Duleep Trophy.

South Zone suffered an early blow when opener Ricky Bhui was dismissed for one as East Zone continued their stranglehold on Day 3 of the Duleep Trophy final in Chennai on Tuesday.

South Zone were 31/1 in 10 overs in reply to East Zone's 708 all out. Narayan Jagadeeshan was unbeaten on 16, while Devdutt Padikkal was not out on 13.



Bhui was given out on the review after he missed the glance and got a thin edge down the leg side off pacer Mukesh Kumar in the sixth over.

South Zone's batting llne-up face an uphill task on Day 3 as they look to bounce back with the bat after East Zone posted a mammoth 708 in their first innings in the title clash.

East Zone dominated the first two days led by captain Ishan Kishan's career-best Duleep Trophy knock of 270 -- reminding the selectors of his red-ball credentials.

Kumar Kushagra also bagged his sixth first-class hundred (101). He was quite impressive in his own right, flaying the bowlers on either side of the wicket.

The 21-year-old compiled his hundred in 128 balls with eight fours and five sixes, but perished soon after completing the landmark.

Kishan, Kushagra Dominate Day 2

The right-hander's rather casual pull off a dirty half-tracker from Vijay ended in the hands of Milind behind square leg.

But Kishan returned to haunt South soon after Mohammad Shami was dismissed in the early minutes of the final session, placing himself close to a maiden triple hundred.

However, the big moment never arrived as Kishan blasted Vijay (4/180) straight into the hands of Ravichandran Smaran near the sight screen.

Unfortunately, he could not join an elite club of batters who have scored triple hundreds in Duleep Trophy -- Raman Lamba (1987) and Gagan Khoda (2001), but that would not take any sheen out of his knock.