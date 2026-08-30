Duleep Trophy: 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi steps up as captain after Kishan's injury

Discover how 15-year-old cricket prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made history by captaining the East Zone in the Duleep Trophy semi-final following Ishan Kishan's injury, marking a significant milestone in his burgeoning career.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took over the captaincy of East Zone in the Duleep Trophy semi-final against Central Zone following an injury to regular skipper Ishan Kishan. Photograph: Screengrab via BCCI/X

Key Points 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took over East Zone captaincy in the Duleep Trophy semi-final.

He stepped in after regular skipper Ishan Kishan sustained a finger injury during the match.

Sooryavanshi's appointment as vice-captain and subsequent captaincy highlights his potential as an all-format player.

He is the sole player from Bihar included in the East Zone squad.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got his first taste of captaincy at just 15 when he stepped up as the East Zone captain after regular skipper Ishan Kishan was ruled out due to injury during the Duleep Trophy semi-final match against Central Zone in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Kishan was forced to walk off the field with a finger injury in the 19th over of the Central Zone innings as Sooryavanshi took over the captaincy and Kumar Kushagra was handed the gloves on Day 1 of the semi-final at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.

This is only the second Duleep Trophy match of Sooryavanshi's career and his 10th game in first class cricket overall since making his debut in 2024.

Sooryavanshi's Rapid Rise

Sooryavanshi was appointed East Zone vice-captain despite the squad featuring experienced players like Mohammed Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Mukesh Kumar.

His elevation as the vice-captain on his debut red-ball zonal tournament is an indication that he is being groomed as an all-format player. He is the only player from Bihar in the squad.

This is the first time that Sooryavanshi is captaining a senior men's team.

Put into bat, Central Zone were 103/4 in 40 overs with pacers Mukesh Kumar (2/38) and Abhijit Sarkar (2/22) picking up two wickets each.

Mohammed Shami was wicketless in eights overs bowled so far on Day 1.