Duffy scripts history, leaves India reeling in Auckland

New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy made history on Friday by registering the best bowling figures by a Kiwi pacer against India, delivering a match-winning performance with 4/23 in the fourth T20I.

IMAGE: Jacob Duffy celebrates after striking twice in the opening over against India. Photograph: Black Caps/X

Key Points Jacob Duffy recorded the best bowling figures by a New Zealand pacer against India on Friday, taking 4/23 in the fourth T20I.

Duffy surpassed Trent Boult's previous record of 4/34 set in 2017.

His crucial wickets of Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Naman Dhir, and Arshdeep Singh significantly contributed to New Zealand's 87-run victory.

Duffy's performance, alongside Glenn Phillips' century, secured New Zealand's first win in the five-match T20I series at Auckland on Friday.

He now has 67 wickets in 51 T20Is for New Zealand, with six four-wicket hauls.

New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy overtook legendary Trent Boult, registering the best figures by a Kiwi pacer against India on Friday.

Duffy's Record-Breaking Performance

Duffy achieved this milestone against India in the fourth T20I at Eden Mark, taking 4/23 in his four over spell. While defending 260 runs, he gave India two massive jolts in the first over, removing Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, and once again derailed India's slight shift in momentum with back-to-back wickets of an in-form Naman Dhir and Arshdeep Singh.

Now, Duffy has the best bowling figures by a Kiwi pacer against India, overtaking 4/34 at Rajkot in 2017 by Boult.

In 51 T20Is, Duffy has taken 67 wickets for Kiwis at an average of 20.35, with six four-wicket hauls to his name, with best figures of 4/14. He is tied with Adam Milne as joint sixth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is for NZ.

In 13 T20Is this year, Duffy has taken 14 wickets at an average of 32.85, with best figures of 4/23.

A four-wicket haul from Duffy and a century from Glenn Phillips were the highlights, securing their first win of the five-match T20I series against India with an 87-run win at Auckland on Friday.