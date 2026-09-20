'Due reward': Ian Bishop hails Shafali Verma after landmark T20I century

Shafali Verma smashed an unbeaten 100 off 49 balls against Bangladesh, becoming the first Indian woman to score an Asian Games century and strengthening her record-breaking 2026 T20I campaign.

IMAGE: Shafali Verma hit three boundaries and nine sixes in her 49-ball 100 in the Asian Games semifinal against Bangladesh on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Shafali Verma hit an unbeaten 100 off 49 balls against Bangladesh in the Asian Games semifinal.

Ian Bishop hailed Shafali, saying the century was a fitting reward for the in-form batter.

Her century made her the first Indian woman to score a hundred in Asian Games cricket.

The opener smashed nine sixes, taking her career tally in women’s T20Is to 102.

India won the match by 114 runs and will face Sri Lanka in the gold-medal encounter.

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop praised Shafali Verma after her maiden T20I century against Bangladesh in the Asian Games semifinal, saying the landmark was a fitting reward for her strong run of form in the format.

Posting on X, Bishop wrote, "Nice run of form in T20 international cricket in the last 3 months for Shafali Verma. A first white-ball international century being a T20I century is due reward."

Shafali Powers India with Unbeaten Hundred

Shafali smashed an unbeaten 100 off 49 balls, hitting three fours and nine sixes.

She became the first Indian woman to score a century in the Asian Games and only the second Indian player after Yashasvi Jaiswal to achieve the feat.

Her century also took her tally to 102 sixes in women’s T20Is.

She is now among the leading six-hitters in the format, with New Zealand’s Sophie Devine and West Indies’ Deandra Dottin jointly leading the list with 134 each.

• Smriti Mandhana Creates T20I History at Asian Games

Record-Breaking Year for the Indian Opener

Shafali has been one of India’s leading batters in T20Is in 2026. She has scored 815 runs this year, second only to South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt, who has 824.

Her eight 50-plus scores this year have also matched Smriti Mandhana’s record for most such scores in a calendar year.

Shafali has hit 35 sixes in 2026, the highest tally for a calendar year in the format.

Fastest Century List

Shafali’s 49-ball hundred is among the fastest in women’s T20Is by a Full Member team.

She shares the mark with Harmanpreet Kaur, who also took 49 balls for her century against New Zealand in 2018. Dottin holds the record with a 38-ball hundred against South Africa in 2010.

Big-Match Batter Delivers Again

Shafali’s latest innings continued her strong record in knockout games. In her last five such appearances, she has scored 87, 64, 68, 40 and 100.

Against Bangladesh, she received support from Smriti Mandhana, who made 37 off 19 balls, and Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored 40 off 33.

Chasing the stiff target of 196, Bangladesh could manage only 81 in 15.4 overs.

Sri Lanka had already reached the gold-medal match after beating Pakistan by eight wickets.