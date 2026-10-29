Duckett's ton ends England's long wait for a win

Ben Duckett's magnificent century and Liam Dawson's career-best bowling performance propelled England to a commanding 55-run victory over Sri Lanka, marking their first ODI win in Pakistan since 2005 in a tri-series consolation match.

IMAGE: England celebrate their win over Sri Lanka. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Ben Duckett scored his second consecutive century, a career-best 167 off 132 balls, contributing significantly to England's total.

Liam Dawson claimed a career-best 4-49, playing a crucial role in dismissing Sri Lanka and securing the win.

England posted 386-5, the highest ODI total ever recorded at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Pavan Rathnayake's superb 118 off 77 balls kept Sri Lanka in contention before his dismissal by Dawson.

This victory marks England's first ODI win in Pakistan since 2005, offering consolation after losing their first three matches in the tri-series.

Ben Duckett struck his second consecutive century and Liam Dawson claimed a career-best 4-49 as England beat Sri Lanka by 55 runs in their tri-series clash in Lahore on Thursday to register their first ODI win in Pakistan since 2005.

Duckett's career-best 167 off 132 balls powered England to 386-5, the highest ODI total at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. Sri Lanka, who won the toss for the seventh consecutive time on the tour through Kusal Mendis, elected to field.

Sri Lanka's Valiant Chase

IMAGE: Pavan Rathnayake scored century against England. Photograph: ICC/X

Pavan Rathnayake kept Sri Lanka in the hunt with a superb 118 off 77 balls, following his century in their remarkable run chase against England at Rawalpindi last week.

However, Dawson dismissed Rathnayake in the 45th over as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 331.

Consolation Victory for England

IMAGE: Ben Duckett celebrates his century against Sri Lanka. Photograph: ICC/X

The victory offered some consolation for England, who had lost their first three matches in the tri-series and were already out of contention for Saturday's final.

England had suffered a heartbreaking defeat last week when captain Harry Brook's record-breaking, fastest-ever ODI double century failed to prevent Sri Lanka from chasing down 430, the second-highest successful run chase in the format.

Previous Struggles

Their struggles continued on Sunday, when Shadab Khan smashed an extraordinary 113 off 96 balls to guide Pakistan to a thrilling one-wicket win in Lahore.

England had reduced the hosts to 154-9 while defending a target of 242, only for Shadab to turn the match around.

England had also lost their opening match against Pakistan by 87 runs at Rawalpindi after slipping from a comfortable 120-1 in pursuit of 303.