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Home  » Cricket » Drop Sooryavanshi!: Manjrekar

Drop Sooryavanshi!: Manjrekar

By REDIFF CRICKET
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June 17, 2026 14:35 IST

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'It's not OK to get physical on the field, whatever the provocation'.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

IMAGE: Tensions flared following a heated on-field altercation between India A's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sri Lanka A players during the tri-nation series ODI match in Dambulla, June 15, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab via X

Key Points

  • Sanjay Manjrekar advocates strict disciplinary action against 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for an on-field physical clash.
  • Manjrekar suggested dropping Sooryavanshi from the next match to highlight that physical confrontation is unacceptable in cricket.
  • Manjrekar stressed that physical confrontation crosses a clear line in cricket, demanding non-negotiable discipline at the professional level.
 

Sanjay Manjrekar didn't hold back as he reacted to the heated on-field clash involving 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the India A-Sri Lanka A match, calling for strict disciplinary action despite the teenager's age.

Manjrekar felt the matter demanded strict handling from a team management perspective. Speaking on Wednesday, he said he would have dropped the young batter from the next match against Afghanistan A to set an example.

'If I was India A coach or manager I would have left Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out for this game v AFG. Only to let him know that's it's not OK to get physical on the field. Whatever the provocations,' Manjrekar posted on X.

The flashpoint came during the fourth match of the Tri-Nation A series between India A and Sri Lanka A, where tempers boiled over after a tense Super Over finish that saw Sri Lanka A come out on top.

In the aftermath, cameras captured Sooryavanshi running back towards the Sri Lankan players and shoving Vishen Halambage.

Understanding The On-Field Tensions

Reports indicate that the tension had been building throughout the series. Halambage was allegedly sledging Sooryavanshi from the very first match and continued the verbal exchanges in the following games.

According to Cricbuzz, Halambage repeatedly taunted Sooryavanshi, saying, 'Match over... now you go home...' during India A's batting innings.

After the game ended, emotions spilled over again when Halambage reportedly confronted Sooryavanshi and also moved towards Suryansh Shedge.

Sri Lanka A wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella then stepped in quickly to calm things down and separate the players before the situation escalated further.

REDIFF CRICKET

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