Dravid's disagrees with Gambhir's 'superstar culture' idea

Rahul Dravid weighs in on Gautam Gambhir's 'superstar culture' comments, emphasising the importance of both team success and individual brilliance in Indian cricket.

IMAGE: Three stalwarts of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Rahul Dravid acknowledges Gautam Gambhir's focus on team success but highlights the importance of star players in inspiring fans.

Dravid emphasises that superstardom in Indian cricket is earned through consistent performance and contributing to team victories.

Dravid recognises India's recent Test cricket struggles due to key player retirements and series defeats.

Dravid remains confident in Indian cricket's depth and ability to bounce back and compete in all formats.

Former India coach Rahul Dravid has weighed in on the current coach Gautam Gambhir’s idea of moving Indian cricket away from “superstar culture”, saying that while team success should always come first, every sport still needs players who inspire people and capture the imagination of fans.

Gambhir has often spoken about reducing the focus on individuals and putting the spotlight firmly on the team. Dravid, however, feels that star players become icons because of what they achieve for their sides on the field.

The Making Of Cricket Superstars

Having shared the dressing room with legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag, Dravid said superstardom in Indian cricket comes only after years of delivering under pressure and helping the team win.

“Any sport needs its heroes, and I don’t think people become heroes without performances. You can’t capture the imagination of a nation if you don’t deliver on the field, especially in India, where you get a lot of praise for what you do, but also a lot of brickbats. There’s a lot of scrutiny and constant focus on you. So to become a legend or a superstar in India means you’ve done a lot of things right, and in the process, you’ve also helped your team win,” Dravid told Wisden on the Scoop podcast.

India's Test Cricket Challenges

Dravid also opened up on India’s recent struggles in Test cricket following tough home series defeats against New Zealand and South Africa.

The former India coach admitted replacing players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin is never straightforward, but he remains confident that Indian cricket has enough depth and quality to bounce back strongly.

“The passion to do well in red-ball cricket is definitely there. We’ve had a couple of series where we haven’t performed as well as an Indian team, and that can happen. We are also missing a few key players, with some of the big names having recently retired – Rohit, Virat and Ashwin – and it is not easy to replace players like that. But Indian cricket remains very strong. I still believe the Indian team will be competitive in every format it plays. It may take a little time, but hopefully this season we will be able to turn things around,” said Dravid.