Dravid-Sehwag reunion, Gen Z style! Sons named in India U-19 squad

Anvay Dravid and Aaryavir Sehwag, sons of India greats Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag, have been named in the India U-19 squad for Australia series.

IMAGE: Anvay Dravid and Aryavir Sehwag have been named in India's Under-19 squad for Australa U-19's tour to India. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points While Anvay Dravid and Aaryavir Sehwag feature in the ODI squad, neither is listed in the Multi-Day squad.

India will play Australia in three One-Day matches and two Multi-Day fixtures, starting September 18.

Promising all-rounder Chigurupati Venkata has also been included in India's U-19 ODI squad.

For years, Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag shared the dressing room and played a hand in many an Indian team victory.

The Gen Z's of Dravid and Sehwag will be seen in action together with Anvay Dravid and Aaryavir Sehwag named in India's Under-19 squad for the series against Australia, starting September 18.

On Thursday, the BCCI's Men’s Selection Committee announced the India U19 squads for Australia U19's upcoming tour of India, comprising three One-Day matches and two Multi-Day fixtures.

Goa's impressive all-rounder Chigurupati Venkata, who claimed five wickets in the 2nd match of the preceding Under-19 multi-day tour to Sri Lanka in July, finds his name in the ODI squad for the Aus series.

The three One-Day matches and the first Multi-Day fixture will be played in Rajkot, while the second Multi-Day fixture will be held in Ahmedabad.

India U19 squad for One-Day matches: Lakshya Raichandani (C), Yashbardhan Chauhan (VC), Rajat Baghel (WK), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (WK), V. Yashveer, Rohit Yadav, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata, Kavya Patel

India U19 squad for Multi-Day fixtures: Yashbardhan Chauhan (C), Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Manav Krishna (WK), Abhipray Biswas (WK), Rohit Yadav, Ishan Om, Ayaan Akram, Pranav Ragavendra, Priyanshu Singh, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Yadav

Australia U19 Men's tour of India schedule