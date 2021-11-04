'Dravid is a stalwart; will be nice working with him'

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid was appointed Team India's Head Coach for two years, till the 2023 50-overs' World Cup in India, on Wednesday. Photograph: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma welcomed the appointment of Rahul Dravid as head coach of the senior team, saying the players are looking forward to working with the batting great.

“We were playing the game (against Afghanistan), so I had no idea (about it). Congratulations to him (Rahul Dravid) for coming back in a different capacity in the Indian team; we look forward to work with him,” Rohit said at the virtual press conference, hours after the BCCI appointed the former India captain as Team India’s coach.

Dravid was appointed head coach of India’s men's cricket team by the BCCI, on Wednesday, a development that was imminent after the batting great was convinced by the board's top brass to take up the job.

The former right-handed batsman, who was working as head of the National Cricket Academy, was appointed for a period of two years, till the 2023 50-over World Cup in India.

He will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand, starting November 17.

“He (Dravid) is a stalwart of Indian cricket and it will be nice working with him in future,” quipped Rohit, who played an important knock of 74 in India's 66-run win against Afghanistan in a Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi.