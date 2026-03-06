Dravid-Ashwin To Buy Team In European T20 Premier League

Indian cricket legends Rahul Dravid and Ravichandran Ashwin are reportedly leading a consortium to acquire a franchise in the European T20 Premier League.

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid and Ravichandran Ashwin are part of an Indian consortium which has agreed a deal to buy the Glasgow-based franchise in the six-team T20 league. Photograph: ANI Photo

Legendary players Rahul Dravid and Ravichandran Ashwin are part of an Indian consortium set to acquire a franchise in the European T20 Premier League (ETPL)

The consortium has agreed a deal to buy the Glasgow-based franchise in the six-team tournament taking place this summer, according to a report in BBC Sport.

The ETPL is also poised to sell the second Dutch franchise -- based in Rotterdam -- to a group of South Africa investors fronted by ex-Proteas players Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen and Jonty Rhodes, the report said.

It is likely that the two franchises will be officially announced at an event later this month.

The ETPL franchises in Amsterdam, Belfast and Edinburgh have been sold to investors from Australia and New Zealand in January.

The only ETPL city franchise yet be sold is the one based out of Dublin, and there has been interest from a variety of different parties, including owners of at least two teams in The Hundred, the BBC Sport report added.

Will Ashwin Play In ETPL?

It is not yet known whether Ashwin will play in the ETPL.

The 39-year-old retired from international cricket in December 2024 and from the Indian Premier League last year. He had expressed a desire to broaden his horizons in global franchise leagues.

He was to play in the most recent edition of Australia's Big Bash League after he agreed a deal with Sydney Thunder. However, the spin-bowling all-rounder suffered a knee injury while training in Chennai last December and has been in rehabilitation following a surgery.

"Ashwin's involvement is an intriguing one and raises the tantalising prospect of him playing in the ETPL in what would be a major coup for the organisers," the report said.

Ashwin played 106 Tests, 116 ODIs and 65 T20Is for India and took 765 wickets in total.

Dravid's Scottish Cricket Connection

Dravid's decison to align himself with a franchise based out of Glasgow could be due to his earlier connection with Scottish cricket.

"He played for Scotland as an overseas professional for a season in 2003 when they still participated in English county cricket limited-overs competitions," according to the report.

India batting great Dravid played 11 games in the National Cricket League where he made 600 runs including three centuries.

Dravid played 164 Tests and 344 ODIs for India, scoring over 24,000 runs across formats including 48 centuries.

The 53-year-old former captain also served as the head coach of the India men's cricket team from November 2021 till June 2024.