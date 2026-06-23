Rishabh Pant, Harshit Rana headline Delhi Premier League Season 3

Cricket enthusiasts can mark their calendars as the Delhi Premier League (DPL) announces its third season, featuring a player auction and top Indian cricketers from July 31 to August 30.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant and Harshit Rana during an Indian Premier League game between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The third season of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) will run from July 31 to August 30.

A player auction for DPL Season 3 is scheduled for July 1.

Prominent cricketers like Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Harshit Rana, and Nitish Rana are expected to participate.

The women's competition will feature leading players such as Shweta Sehrawat and Priya Punia.

DDCA President Rohan Jaitley highlighted the league's role in showcasing Delhi's cricketing talent.

The third season of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) will be held from July 31 to August 30, it was announced on Tuesday.

The player auction ahead of the new season will take place on July 1. The previous edition witnessed West Delhi Lions, captained by Nitish Rana, claim their maiden DPL title.

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Star Players And League Significance

Several prominent cricketers will feature in the upcoming season, including India internationals Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Nitish Rana, Harshit Rana, Navdeep Saini, Prince Yadav among others.

The women's competition is expected to feature leading players such as Shweta Sehrawat, Priya Punia, Soni Yadav and Ayushi Soni.

"Year on year, the Delhi Premier League has continued to get better and the quality of cricket on display has reflected the depth of talent that exists in Delhi. The league has quickly become an important part of our cricketing calendar and has generated tremendous interest among players and supporters alike," DDCA president Rohan Jaitley said in a statement.