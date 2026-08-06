Double blow! Shubman Gill's injury scare alarms India

India Test captain Shubman Gill faced an injury scare during a crucial training session in Colombo, raising concerns about his fitness ahead of the team's World Test Championship campaign in Sri Lanka.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill suffers injury scare during training in Colombo. Photograph: Ahmed Says/X

Key Points India Test captain Shubman Gill suffered two blows to his right hand during a training session in Colombo.

The incidents occurred in the nets and during a slip-catching drill, raising concerns for the Indian team.

Initial medical assessments confirmed no fracture or serious damage, allowing Gill to complete the session.

Gill's fitness is crucial as India prepares for their 2025-27 World Test Championship campaign in Sri Lanka.

India Test captain Shubman Gill gave the team management a major scare on Thursday after taking two painful blows to his right hand during an intense training session in Colombo, just a day before India's three-day warm-up match against a Sri Lanka XI.

The first incident came in the nets when Gill was struck on his right thumb by a delivery from pacer Gurnoor Brar, according to Times Now.

The 26-year-old immediately called for the team physio, who strapped his thumb before sending him back to the nets. Gill brushed off the setback, resumed batting and later spent time facing the spinners as part of his preparations.

Gill's Fitness Crucial For Test Campaign

But the worrying moments were not over. During a slip-catching drill later in the session, Gill was struck again on the same hand after failing to gather a sharp chance cleanly.

He briefly stepped away to apply an ice pack, raising fresh concerns in the Indian camp. Thankfully, initial assessments suggested there was no fracture or serious damage, and the skipper completed the remainder of the session without any major discomfort.

With India set to begin their 2025-27 World Test Championship campaign in Sri Lanka, Gill's fitness remains crucial to the visitors' hopes of starting the new cycle on a winning note.

The 26-year-old arrives in Sri Lanka in outstanding form, having piled up 1,109 runs, including six centuries, in his last 10 Tests. As this will be his first red-ball outing in Sri Lanka, the warm-up fixture is expected to be key in helping him adjust to the conditions before the opening Test on August 15.